MADISON—Former Beloit Memorial and UW-Whitewater basketball standout Tiffany Morton is returning to her home state to join the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball staff as an assistant coach.
Morton was an All-Big Eight performer for the Purple Knights and helped UW-Whitewater reach the 2008 Division III Final Four. She has over a decade of college coaching experience.
“I am beyond excited to join Marisa Moseley and her staff here at Wisconsin,” stated Morton on uwmadison.com. “She is a phenomenal leader and an incredible mentor to young women. She is a proven winner, who is committed to getting the best out of her players. It feels amazing to be home and I can’t wait to get to work. On Wisconsin!”
Morton graduated from UW-W in 2009 with a degree in psychology and earned her Master’s in 2012 in Science and Education for Professional Development. She was a graduate assistant at UW-W (2010-12), an assistant coach at Montevallo (2012-13), a graduate assistant at LSU (2013-14), an assistant coach at Wagner (2014-15), an assistant at Mercer (2015-18), an assistant at Georgia State (2015-18) and, most recently, an assistant at Rice.
In 2021-22, as recruiting coordinator, she brought the No. 1 recruiting class in Conference USA to Rice.
“As a native of Wisconsin, Tiffany knows what is means to represent the state,” stated Moseley on uwmadison.com. “With a decade of player development and recruiting experience at the Division I level, I am so thrilled to welcome her as an assistant coach. Working primarily with the posts, she is dedicated and committed to her craft. Tiffany is a proven developer of young women on and off the court. Her energy and presence is contagious and she will be a wonderful addition to our program. I am confident she will help us achieve our team goals while guiding our student-athletes to greater heights. Please help me welcome Tiffany and her son Micah to our Badger family.”
Morton has a terrific track record working with post players. At Mercer, she was instrumental in the development of Kahlia Lawrence, a three-time Southern Conference Player of the Year and WNBA draftee. At Wagner, she helped Jasmine Jwajei rank second in the NCAA in scoring.
Morton was inducted into the 2012 Beloit Historical Society Elliott-Perring Sports Hall of Fame after a terrific athletic career at BMHS in which she earned all-conference honors in both volleyball and basketball. She graduated in 2004.
She played Division 1 basketball at UW-Milwaukee prior to transferring to D-III UW-Whitewater. She earned All-WIAC First Team and Second Team All-Region as a senior when the Warhawks finished 29-4. She was held below double figures in scoring in only five of those games and led the Warhawks in scoring 16 times. She had 12 double-doubles.