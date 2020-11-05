BELOIT—A recent reminiscing about the Glory Days of the 1960s Green Bay Packers inspired Beloiter Richard “Dick” Gerhard to remind us that there are still some folks around who remember an even earlier amazing era for the team.
Gerhard’s favorite Packer of them all came years before Bart Starr, Ray Nitschke and Willie Davis and a lifetime away from Brett Favre and Reggie White.
Gerhard, now 90, was only a teenager when he took the train into Chicago in 1944 to see a 6-foot-1, 185-pounder nicknamed “The Alabama Antelope” play against his Chicago Bears—future Hall of Famer Don Hutson.
“A local business got a group together to make the trip to the game, which was at Wrigley Field,” Gerhard said. “I was a carrier for the Beloit Daily News at the time and I had enough money to pay my way on the trip.”
It was a big deal for the kid from Beloit.
“Money was tight in my family,” he said. “It was a thrill for me that my mom even let me go. She was a single mom raising four kids. Dad sent support money, but it wasn’t that much. We didn’t have a car. We got around by either walking or riding a bicycle. I got around until I was a junior in high school riding my sister’s bike. Then I graduated to one of my older brother’s bikes.”
Gerhard said he was very much a Bears fan in 1944.
“I was born in Illinois,” he said. “My family moved to Beloit in 1936. I was a Bears fan in 1940 when they destroyed the Washington Redskins 73-0 behind Sid Luckman. But after seeing Hutson, I gradually became a Packer fan.”
Packers Coach Curly Lambeau had also watched Hutson, an All-American for the Crimson Tide, embarrass Stanford defenders in the 1935 Rose Bowl. Playing the end opposite Hutson was none other than Paul (Bear) Bryant. They helped Alabama win a national championship together in 1934 before that Rose Bowl victory.
The NFL draft was still one year away in 1935. Hutson signed contracts with both the Packers and Brooklyn, but the league ruled he’d signed the pact with Green Bay first. Lambeau rewarded him with the richest paycheck in team history—the sum of $300 per game. Not wanting to risk any dissension in the ranks, Lambeau each week mailed two $150 checks to Hutson’s accounts at two different Green Bay banks.
After sitting out the Packers’ 1935 opening 7-6 loss to the Chicago Cardinals, Hutson debuted at City Stadium against the Bears and his first reception from Arnie Herber went 83 yards for a score in a 7-0 victory.
Before he retired, Hutson would catch another 98 touchdown passes, setting an NFL record that stood for 44 years. Hutson led the league in catchers for eight of his 11 seasons with the Pack.
“He was so fast,” Gerhard said. “That was also before the two-platoon systems so he played both ways, too. I think he was a linebacker. Plus he was the team’s kicker. He led the league in scoring because of that.”
While he was credited with running a 9.7-second 100-yard dash, the real key to Hutson’s success was his route-running. He used multiple fakes to shed double- and triple-coverage.
Hutson started catching passes from Arnie Herber and Bob Monett, but really took off when Cecil Isbell became the Packers’ No. 1 quarterback. They worked in the same factory in the off-season and practiced in the parking lot during lunchtime. Their timing became perfect. Isbell knew he could throw to a spot and Hutson would be there to catch it.
Hutson was the NFL’s MVP in 1941 and 1942. By the time he retired in 1945 he had 488 receptions for 7,991 yards and 99 TDs. He was the NFL’s scoring leader five straight seasons (1940-44) with a high of 138 in 1942. That wasn’t topped until the Packers’ Paul Hornung put up 176 in 1960.
Hutson helped the Packers win NFL titles in 1936, 1939 and 1944. He was named to the NFL 50th anniversary, 75th anniversary and 100th anniversary teams. A member of both the College Football Hall of Fame and Pro Football Hall of Fame, the Packers retired his number 14 in 1951.
After retiring, he coached with the Packers a few years, then moved to Racine where he opened a Chevrolet and Cadillac dealership. He died in 1997 at the age of 84.
Gerhard said he also had a brush with the Packers in the late 1950s. He was an auditor for a firm in Milwaukee and was sent to audit a company in Escanaba, Mich. On the return train to Milwaukee, he saw several burly men making their way up the aisle, heading to the dining car.
“Along comes the last guy and it’s somebody I knew, Gene Knutson, from Beloit’s Class of 1950,” Gerhard said. “He was playing end for the Packers. They were heading to Chicago to play the Cardinals the next day.”
Gerhard was a 1952 University of Wisconsin graduate while Knutson had played for Michigan.
“Gene had a lot of injuries with the Packers,” Gerhard said. “I think they wanted him to be their tight end. They ended up eventually getting Ron Kramer, another Michigan grad, who was a terrific player for years and years.”
To Gerhard, however, nobody came close to Don Hutson.