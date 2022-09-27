BELOIT—If 11-year-old Parker Searles has his way, he’ll have added a few track championships to his resume before he’s old enough for a driver’s license.
The Beloit Turner Middle School sixth grader has been getting behind a steering wheel since he was 5 years old.
Parker was a go-kart champion at Brodhead’s Sugar River Raceway by the time he was 7. Advancing to the Bandolero class this year, he garnered enough points this summer to become the Rookie of the Year in the class by a large margin at Jefferson Speedway.
“I really like the Bandolero cars,” Parker said. “It’s like racing a small NASCAR car. They’re fast, there’s a lot of competition and it’s a challenge. I’m trying to step up my game.”
Parker collected six first-place finishes over the summer, including one back in May on his first night out. He finished 11th overall out of 40 racers in his class at Jefferson.
“Most of the fast drivers in his class are 13 or 14,” said Trevor Searles, Parker’s father. “Jefferson had the highest turnout in the nation for a weekly (Bandolero) series.”
The Searles are a racing family. Trevor was a super stock go-kart champion in Brodhead over 20 years ago, following his own racing father. They both currently serve on Parker’s pit crew. A younger brother, 7-year-old Lincoln, has started racing go-karts and has his own Bandolero car waiting for him when he is old enough.
The Bandolero car is a spec-series racer serving as a stepping stone between kart and a full-sized race car. The cars are sanctioned by INEX and produced in Charlotte, N.C. Powered by a Briggs & Stratton 570cc Vanguard engine mounted behind the driver, they can reach in excess of 70 mph. One of the most successful Bandolero drivers ever was current NASCAR driver Joey Logano.
“They can do 80 (mph), but usually they get up to 57 at Jefferson,” Trevor Searles said. “Some tracks you get up to 62 or so.”
“It seems like you’re going really fast,” Parker said. “It’s a lot louder than the go-karts, too.”
The secret to his success on the track?
“I listen to whatever my dad tells me and not be nervous,” Parker said. “Winning races is both luck and skill.”
“You’re lucky if you can avoid the wrecks,” Trevor said with a chuckle.
Not always that easy. Parker was involved in three feature race wrecks in-a-row this summer.
“That didn’t help him in the points,” his father said. “We were looking pretty good before that.”
Still 11th was pretty fair for his first time out. The next highest rookie was 20th.
Parker has also raced at Madison International Speedway and he’s planning a more ambitious schedule for 2023.
“Next year we’re going to travel more,” Trevor said. “In February we plan to go to Daytona for the Winter Nationals. He is licensed with INEX to get national-wide points.”
Parker has his share of sponsors, including Rock County Truck Accessories, Boundaries Bar & Grill, Road Dawg Family Restaurant, City Tire and Auto Service and Dan “Fuzzy” Powers at Burtness Chevrolet.
“Out of the box, these cars run around $8,500,” Trevor said. “By the time you get them painted and logos on and ready to race they’re $10,000.”
Parker has his main car as well as a second car. It’s good to have two because his main car “got a little tore up at state” according to his dad.
“They did two features and he led the first feature four laps and a little drizzle started,” Trevor said. “We went under caution and everyone was trying to find the line because the track wasn’t very cooperative. Parker ended up finishing seventh. In the second feature it was raining harder and he got bunched up. They pulled them off and allowed us to work on the cars under the red flag. He had a really bad tire rub. We got it fixed up enough for him to go back out and he got eighth. We ended up sixth overall out of 32.”
Parker expects to race Bandoleros until he is 14. Then it’s on to the Legends series.
After that, who knows? There’s always that driver’s license.