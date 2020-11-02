SOUTH BELOIT—Matt Mabie’s playing career as a varsity quarterback at the University of Wisconsin may have amounted to only a portion of one fourth quarter.
But that mop-up duty and that single season as a Badger still means the world to the former Beloit Memorial High School standout.
“People ask me when I played there and I say, remember the first bowl game the Badgers ever won?” Mabie said. “They always say the Rose Bowl. But Wisconsin’s first bowl win was the Independence Bowl in 1982 and I was there.”
Mabie was a freshman walk-on that season, but by the time the Badgers earned the trip to Shreveport, La., on Dec. 11 for the bowl game against Kansas State, his stock had risen exponentially.
“I was probably the No. 2 or 3 quarterback behind Randy Wright,” Mabie said.
But that’s getting way ahead of the story.
In the fall of 1980, Mabie was a junior at Beloit Memorial and head coach John Heineke installed him as his starter on one of his strongest teams. The Purple Knights were Big Eight champions that season and finished 7-2 overall.
The Knights weren’t quite as strong in 1981 after losing a terrific senior class, including Hall of Famers John Mauermann and Barry Upshaw. Beloit still finished 4-3 and third in the rugged Big Eight as Mabie earned All-Area First Team honors. He completed 58-of-133 passes for 887 yards. Beloit was a run-first team that year behind the 1-2 punch of Tim Wofford (887 yards) and Fred Lockhart (653).
The 6-foot-2 Mabie had plenty of recruiters, including Iowa and Michigan State, interested in him, but he leaned toward becoming a Badger, even if he had to go the walk-on route to do it.
“I was always a Badgers fan. Always,” Mabie said. “I told Coach Heineke I wanted to try to walk on at Wisconsin and he made some calls.”
Mabie was even invited to the preseason camp at Holy Name Seminary.
“Not all the walk-ons got invited to the Seminary, so I was happy about that, but when I got there I was maybe eighth string,” he said. “But there were only two freshmen and the other was Mike Howard, the Springfield Rifle, who was redshirting so he wasn’t going to play that year.
So many other things happened during that season to shrink the numbers.”
One of the things that happened was that the 1981 starter, Jess Cole, decided to transfer. Cole had played poorly in a 28-21 Garden State Bowl loss to Tennessee. Wright came on in the second half to throw two touchdown passes and Cole saw the writing on the wall. He ended up at UW-Eau Claire where he led the Blugolds to a WSUC title.
Mabie, meanwhile, saw action in all four of UW’s varsity reserve games that season.
“We played UW-Platteville, Loras College and Purdue twice, home and away,” Mabie said. “It was a way to get some real good experience. Some of the guys who went on to be starters on the line saw their first action on that jayvee team.”
Enough injuries had occurred on the varsity that for the final two or three games Mabie remembers doing some regular reps in practice. He dressed for an away game at Iowa and when the Badgers built a 54-0 lead against Northwestern at Camp Randall Stadium, head coach Dave McClain inserted many of the jayvees into the lineup down the stretch, including Mabie at quarterback.
“That was amazing”, he said. “Any time you walked onto that field, it was an incredible feeling. It only takes one time and you know you want to be there.”
The Badgers finished 6-5, including a 6-0 win at Ohio State, where they hadn’t won since 1918. They sewed up their Independence Bowl bid.
In a pregame story in the Daily News, Mabie said he was excited about the Badgers being able to extend there season. He was the team’s No. 3 quarterback behind starter Wright and his backup, John Lonchar, who had battled some injury issues.
Mabie said he was happy to be leaving snowy Madison for Shreveport. However, it would be far from the sunny afternoons at the Rose Bowls that would follow under Barry Alvarez. The conditions were awful for the Dec. 11 bowl game. The game was expected to draw 49,000, but 23 mph wind dropped the wind-chill below zero. Only 24,686 fans showed up. They saw the Badgers, 0-4 in their previous bowl games, finally pick up a 14-3 win. Wright completed only 9-of-24 passes, but was the game’s Offensive MVP anyway. He threw an 87-yard TD pass to Tim Stracka. The defense, behind MVP Tim Krumrie, held Kansas State to 192 total yards.
Mabie says he saw no action, “but I still have the jersey I wore.”
In the Spring Game in 1983, Mabie threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Duane Scott.
“I still remember the play, 7-14-S,” Mabie said. “Duane was from Maryland and he passed away in the 1990s.”
The TD pass turned out to be Mabie’s last hurrah as a Badger.
“After spring ball you had a meeting with your position coach and then with the big guy, McClain,” Mabie said. “I went in and I knew after that meeting I was never going to play at Wisconsin. I hung it up after that. I had my one year as a Badger.
“I just made the decision that I’m going to just stay and get my education. I still went into the weight room for a while and lifted with the guys, but after that other things in life became more relevant. I thought about playing elsewhere, but I loved Madison. You have to put the other stuff aside. You have school to think about. I let it go pretty easy. It wasn’t hard.”
Mabie has been a South Beloit resident the past 10 and works at the Dollar General Distribution Center. His son, Nolan, plays travel football and baseball and like his father is a hardcore Badgers fan.
“That’s never going to change,” Mabie said. “We love the Badgers. I think (quarterback) Graham Mertz is the real deal this season. It’s unbelievable COVID shut them down.”
Before that happened, Mabie was following the depth chart. The only healthy scholarship quarterback on the roster before the Nebraska game was called off was Danny Vanden Boom, s junior and the son of Mabie’s old 1981 teammate, Matt VandenBoom, an All-American defensive back.