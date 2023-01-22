BELOIT—There won’t be a three-peat state championship for the Beloit Youth Hockey Association Raptors this March.
At least not in the Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association.
The Midget high-school age Raptors plays in three different sanctioned leagues and while they play WAHA teams, they won’t be allowed to defend their title despite not doing anything different than the past two years.
“This is the first year they’re enforcing a (recruitment) zoning rule,” Raptors co-head coach Chris Hansen said. “In the past they just wanted a bigger tournament and they let us in. Now they won’t let us back, which is rough for our seniors.”
There are eight of those left on the roster. Co-head coach Oscar Delgado coached the Varsity Raptors last year when the BYHA also had a Junior Varsity Raptors team. Ten players aged out from the Varsity team that won its second straight WAHA state crown.
“We pretty much graduated the whole starting team,” Delgado said.
With numbers down some, the BYHA is fielding just one Raptors squad this season.
While disappointed about the WAHA ruling, they have just rolled with the punches and gone 13-12, including a 4-3 victory over the Cyclones, a Geneva, Ill.-based team, at Edwards Ice Arena on Sunday afternoon.
“Since WAHA isn’t allowing us to play at state, we’re focusing on this Northwest Hockey League, which is basically a Chicago suburbs league,” Hansen said. “This is a travel developmental league and every player is guaranteed equal time so that’s been a challenge.”
The Raptors,who started training in September, hold practices at 9:30 p.m. three times a week at Edwards Ice Arena. They have performed well against most of their competition this season, particularly in the NWHL.
“Last year our Jayvees were below .500 and this year we’re above it,” Hansen said. “We’ve stayed competitive all season.”
The defensive star Sunday was goalie Kaylin Wisniewski, a former Rock County Fury goalie who opted to play with the Raptors because she is a multi-sport high school athlete and there are less conflicts. The Clinton Hsenior also wrestles. Sunday, she had 26 saves to help the Raptors hang on.
“This was her first game back in two weeks because we used Kole (Wendt) in a tournament and she was busy wrestling,” Hansen said. “She played very well today. She was definitely the standout on defense.”
Offensively, the Fury got goals from four different players. After a scoreless first period, the Cyclones took the lead briefly in the second, but Andrew Leanos tied the game with his first goal of the season off an assist by Alex Kolinski. Nolan Hyser put the Raptors in front with an unassisted goal with just 39 seconds left in the period.
Both teams scored two goals in the third period. Mason Young made it 3-1 and Johnathan Clark tacked on his first goal of the season for a 4-1 lead. The Cyclones drew within 4-3, but no closer.
“We have probably six homes games left,” Delgado said. “Otherwise we’re in the(Wisconsin) Dells or the (Chicago) suburbs nearly every other game into the second week of March.”