BELOIT — The Beloit Raptors Varsity boys hockey team, which captured the WCHSL league tournament and then its second straight WAHA state championship will be honored this Saturday.

In conjunction with the Beloit Youth Hockey Association’s annual meeting, the players will have a police and fire department escort to bring the banner and the trophies back to Edwards Ice Arena.

The team will leave Riverside Park at 12:15 p.m. and make its way to the rink about 12:30 for the ceremony.

