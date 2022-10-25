BELOIT—While many folks are grateful for a few more warm fall days to rake those waiting leaves, at the other end of the spectrum you’ll find Dave Braasch and the Beloit Youth Hockey Association hoping for an Arctic blast or two.
To them, warmer weather means softer ice at Edwards Arena at the Telfer Activity and Sports Center and that’s anything but welcome.
The BYHA dropped the puck over the past weekend with the Squirts playing on Sunday.
“With the warmer temperatures and with our current facility the ice got a little soft so some of the higher level games were canceled,” Braasch said. “We had some other teams playing out-of-town. It’s early, but coaches are trying to schedule games now because they want to see what they have on their teams and where they need to work to improve.
“We have a full slate of games scheduled at home this coming weekend.”
At least warmer temperatures are Braasch’s biggest worry. Armed with a three-year lease from the City of Beloit to use the Edwards and numbers beginning to rise again in the organization, the BYHA president is feeling much more optimistic about the future of hockey in Beloit.
“For the past couple of years it has been year-to-year leases and the city was unwilling to go beyond that,” Braasch said. “The (year-to-year) leases and impact of COVID created some rumors that I think hurt the program. But we signed the three-year lease a couple of weeks ago so that’s good for us. That, and our numbers are up.”
Those figures should continue to rise as well. The BYHA hosts a Try Hockey For Free program from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 5, open to ages 4-9 with pre-registration required. (Details are at beloithockey.com)
“We already have 18 signed up and I’m sure we’ll have more,” Braasch said.
Kids who catch the hockey bug generally join the BYHA’s Learn-to-Skate program and Braasch said there are already 20 skaters registered for that. The cost is $25 per month-long session. Equipment is available for rental for the length of the program.
Braasch said the BYHA has been active in getting the word out about the program this year.
“We’ve distributed information through flyers at area schools and we even went old-school and put up billboards in August,” he said. “This week we’ll also be at a Trunk or Treat at Hononegah. Our boundary for players through (the Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association) extends to Highway 173 so we’re drawing within our boundaries.
“Our numbers are trending in the right direction. They’re going up for the Pee Wees, Squirts and particularly Mites. We’re going to have three Mites teams this year which we haven’t had in awhile.”
The BYHA hasn’t expanded at some of the other levels because while the overall numbers are trending up, the number of available goaltenders as well as head coaches are not.
The only place where there will be attrition is at the high school Raptors level. Instead of a Jayvee and a Varsity squad, composed mainly of Winnebago County players who have no high school option, the BYHA will only have just one Raptors team this winter.
“The (youth hockey) program in Belvidere started recruiting players and they now have a varsity and a jayvee program so we essentially lost a second Raptors team to that program down there,” Braasch said.
Overall, though, he likes the direction of the BYHA.
“We have a lot of younger kids in the program and a lot of younger parents,” he said. “Fresh faces mean fresh ideas so I’m feeling very good about the program.”
Before the rink is dismantled about six months from now the BYHA will also host four invitational tournaments, at the Squirt, Pee Wee, Bantam and U14 Junior Fury levels as well as the WAHA AA Squirt State Tournament in March.