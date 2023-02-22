BELOIT—If there is any pressure on Beloit Turner’s three young wrestlers at the WIAA State Wrestling Championships this weekend, it sure isn’t coming from Matt Ries.
The head coach’s only expectations for his son, Zack, in the Division 2 boys division and Sydney Andrews and D Terrell in the girls tourney is to enjoy themselves and be ready to build on that valuable experience in the future.
“They’re not seniors,” Ries said. “They’re all coming back. I just want them to go in there and get the experience and make sure to enjoy every minute. The goal is to win every match, but mainly it’s gaining experience they can use next season.”
While they appreciate their coach keeping it light and lively, the trio didn’t get where they are by selling themselves short or backing down to anyone in their bracket.
Andrews does have some experience to draw from. She competed in last year’s first all-girls state tournament and finished third at 126.
“I think last year’s bracket was a little easier than this year,” the sophomore 126-pound sectional champion said. “It’s definitely a tough bracket. There are a lot of girls I’ve wrestled previously and I’ve lost to some. But I won’t let that get in my head. I’m not worrying about previous scores. Anyone can be beat and I’m just going to wrestle my best.”
Andrews (24-5) will face senior Claire Spilde of Stoughton (9-2) in her first match on Thursday afternoon.
Terrell, in her first season as a wrestler, credits Andrews with helping her also win a sectional championship at 138 pounds.
“She’s who I wrestle in practice and she pushes me to a different level,” said sophomore Terrell (28-8), who will face senior Isabel Jues (13-6) of Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy in her opening match.
Ries was the one who got Terrell to try the sport in the first place.
“He tried to talk me into it last year, but I played basketball,” she said. “This year he got me to choose wrestling. I heard about the environment and I thought it would be healthy for me and get me to grow personally.”
While she has grown as a wrestler, she’s also shed a few pounds to make her more competitive.
“We talked about me cutting weight so I would have a better chance of making it to state,” she said. “I started the season at 152 and I cut to 145 and then to 138. I like to lift a lot, although not as much during the season, but I think I am stronger than most of the people I go against.”
Ries says she has a very high ceiling.
“She is super strong and quick,” the coach said. “If she decides to, she could compete at an elite level.”
“I guess in some ways I was a natural at this and in others I had to get beat up a little bit early on,” she said. “I’m hoping I continue to grow as a wrestler and become more technical next year.”
This season’s state girls tournament will coincide with the boys at the Kohl Center. Last year, it was a separate date and venue.
“It was a good experience last year, but the Kohl Center should be packed,” Andrews said. “This should be a lot of fun.”
Ries, a 132-pounder, advanced to state by finishing third at the Evansville Sectional. The pressure on him was more about keeping a streak going. His older brothers Drew and Cal were past All-Area Wrestlers of the Year and state qualifiers.
He says he’s a bit more relaxed on the mat than his brothers.
“Drew really got amped up and Cal, too,” Zack said. “I think I’m more relaxed and I just try to stick with a game plan, although in the sectional I did get thrown on my back and the whole point was not to let that happen. But I still bounced back and won the match to go to state.”
Zack (35-12) said his goal is to survive as long as possible. He will face River Valley sophomore Noah Radtke (37-7) Thursday night.
“I feel confident going in,” he said.
“I’m happy for Zack,” Matt Ries said. “With the success his brothers had, there is probably more pressure on him than a lot of kids in this area. He beat two kids at sectionals in matches that were toss-ups. I was really proud of him.”
He’s also proud of the girls who have definitely given that program a boost. In addition to the two state qualifiers, Haleigh Winke finished second and Emily Wyss and Bailynn Dunham took third places. Mady Lucero was sixth.
“The girls worked hard all year and they were a lot of fun to coach,” Ries said. “Every one of them will tell you they had an awesome experience. The hard part about wrestling is convincing people that it can be fun. This should be easier to build on because the story is out there. This is fun.”
AREA QUALIFIERS: Parkview/Albany is sending three Vikings to state: Sam Schwengels (182), Wyatt Egan (195) and Wesley Egan (220).
Wesley Egan (47-2) advances as a sectional champion while Schwengels (46-5) took second and Wyatt Egan (40-7) finished third
Brodhead/Juda’s Marcus McIntyre (41-4) advanced to state as the sectional champion at 145. The Cardinals’ Joe Lohmar (39-9) advanced as a runnerup at 138.
Big Foot/Williams Bay’s Chase Rodriguez (31-4) advanced to state at 120 and Clinton’s D.J. Vernon (22-9) advanced at 170. Both finished third.