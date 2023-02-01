BELOIT—Tyler Sutherland’s acrobatic achievements catching a football for Beloit Turner left many Capitol Conference defenders shaking their heads in disbelief.
They won’t shed a tear knowing Bemidji State’s opponents will be next in line trying to stop the 6-foot-3 wide receiver.
Wednesday afternoon, Sutherland signed his letter-of-intent with the NCAA Division II program located in Bemidji, Minn. The Beavers signed 30 football players on Wednesday.
“I am happy I could finally get this done and move on,” Sutherland said. “The football program, campus, coaching staff were all what I was looking for and I could see myself there and in their offense. They like to throw the ball.”
Which is great because Sutherland loves to catch it. He will graduate with seven school receiving records.
He’s the most prolific scorer as a receiver in Turner history with 19 career touchdowns, including 16 as a senior. In nine games, he had 55 catches for a record 1,005 yards (18.3 yards per catch).
Sutherland said he benefited from Turner having so many offensive weapons no defense could key on him.
“I think a lot of my success was due to how many weapons we had,” he said. “Those other weapons got me open. I had a goal of 1,000 yards going into the season and I kind of surprised myself by getting there. I did try to build on what I’d accomplished the previous week and get better every day.”
Sutherland and fellow WR Will Lauterbach developed a great rapport with quarterback Sean Fogel, who had no problem throwing 50-50 balls he figured the 6-3 bookends would catch close to 100 percent of the time.
“Sean and I worked in the off-season and we trusted each other,” said Sutherland, who was All-Capitol, WFCA Small School All-Region and All-State and Daily News All-Area.
On perhaps his most memorable Friday night, facing Lakeside Lutheran, Sutherland caught 14 passes for 244 yards and four touchdowns — all school records. He finished his career with 83 catches for a record 1,434 yards. He ranks second all-time in career catches to Tobey Budd (87).
Sutherland also gave credit to his position coach, Marty McCarthy, who came to Turner in his freshman year.
“I owe a big thank-you to Coach McCarthy,” Sutherland said. “The past four years he was the guy who was there for me the most. He has helped me so much. My success wouldn’t have been possible without him.”
“Tyler is a respectful, very coachable kid,” McCarthy said,. “I was probably harder on him than anybody because I wanted him to be better than I was. I think his stats bear that out.”
Sutherland will finish out his varsity basketball season and then he plans on spending much of the spring in the weight room training for next season.
“I’m excited about college,” he said. “I’ll probably red-shirt that first year. I’m just going to see where this takes me.”