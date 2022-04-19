BELOIT—Kamdyn Davis and Mikaya Pingel each had three hits and combined for six runs scored and seven runs batted in as Beloit Turner’s softball team throttled visiting Evansville 15-5 in five innings on Tuesday.
The Trojans collected 14 hits in support of winning pitcher Gabby Champeny who allowed seven hits and five runs (three earned) in five innings of work. She walked one and struck out nine.
Davis had a pair of triples and a double as the Trojans scored five times in the first inning and added three in the second, one in the third and three more in each of the fourth and fifth innings.
Also collecting multiple hits for the Trojans were Autumn Meris, Paloma Reyes and Champeny. Grace Olmstead stole four bases and scored four times and both Pingel and Reyes knocked in four each.
• JEFFERSON 9, BRODHEAD 6: The host Eagles got their revenge after losing to the Cardinals 7-5 on Friday in Brodhead and having a 38-game Rock Valley Conference win streak snapped.
The Cardinals took a 3-1 lead into the bottom of the fifth Tuesday, but Jefferson scored four times in the fifth and added four more in the sixth.
Brodhead tallied three runs in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough. The Cardinals were held to four hits. Sophia Leitzen had the only extra base hit with a double.
Jefferson collected nine hits, including a home run by Aidyn Messmann.
Ava Risum started in the pitcher’s circle for Brodhead and allowed four hits and three runs (two earned) in 4 1-3 innings. She walked two and struck out seven. McKenna Young pitched the final 1 2-3 innings and allowed five hits and six runs (three earned) while walking two and fanning two.
• CLINTON 9, BIG FOOT 5: The visiting Cougars built a 9-1 lead in Walworth and then hung on.
Winning pitcher Neveah Garcia helped her own cause by going 3-for-3 with a run scored and three RBIs. She allowed five hits and five runs (two earned) with five walks and 13 strikeouts.
Big Foot pitcher Holly Kynell allowed 12 hits in seven innings, but only three of the nine runs charged to her were earned. She walked four and struck out three.
The Chiefs’ leadoff batter, Lily Wolf, had a big game, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs. She tripled and homered.
• NORTH BOONE 21, ROCKFORD LUTHERAN 1 (4 innings): Lauren Stefek and Kaylee Witte sparked the visiting Vikings’ 16-hit attack. Stefek was 3-for-4 with a double and a triple, scored once and knocked in seven runs. Witte was 4-for-4 with two doubles, scoring four times and driving in two.
North Boone had plenty of other offensive stars with 16 hits. Danielle Goodman and Kamryn Spohr both homered and winning pitcher Lexi Goodman had two hits and scored twice. She pitched a one-hitter in her four innings of work with the run charged to her unearned. She fanned seven.
Linescores
Beloit Turner 15, Evansville 5
Evansville..000 23x—5 7 4
Turner……531 33x—15 14 1
Pitching: (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): E, Ross (L) 4.0-14-15-9-1-1. BT, Champeny (W) 5.0-7-5-3-1-9.
Leading hitters: E, Parr 2x3, 2 run, 2 RBI; Vest 2x3, 1 run, 1 RBI. BT, Davis 3x3, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Pingel 3x4, 3 runs, 4 RBI; Meris 2x3, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Reyes 2x4, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Champeny 2x3, 2 RBI. 2B: Parr, Pingel, Davis, Champeny. 3B: Davis 2, Reyes, Meris, Pingel.
Jefferson 9, Brodhead 6
Brodhead…000 030 3—6 4 4
Jefferson…000 144 x—9 9 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): B, Risum (L) 4.1-4-3-2-2-7; Young 1.2-5-6-3-2-2.
Leading hitters: B, Risum 1x3, 1 run, 1 RBI; Leitzen 1x3, 1 rbi. J, Serdyrski 2x3, 1 run, 1 RBI; Messmann 2x3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Mengel 2x4, 3 RBI. 2B: Leitzen, Fairfield (J). 3B: Serdyrski. HR: Messmann.
Clinton 9, Big Foot 5
Clinton…025 200 0—9 12 1
Big Foot.001 310 0—5 5 4
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): C, BF, Kynell (L) 7.0-12-9-3-4-3.
Leading hitters: C, Garcia 3x3, 1 run, 3 RBI; Knueppel 2x4, 1 run, 1 RBI; Gunnink 2x4, 2 RBI. BF, Wolf 2x4, 2 runs, 3 RBI. 2B: Knueppel, Davenport (BF). 3B: Wolf. HR: Wolf.
North Boone 21, Rockford Lutheran 1
North Boone…0 13 6 2—21 16 1
R. Lutheran….0 0 0 1—1 1 7
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): NB, L. Goodman (W) 4.0-1-1-0-3-7. RL, Spangle (L)r 2.0-8-13-8-3-0; Davis 2.0-8-8-3-1-0.
Leading hitters: NB, Stefek 3x4, 1 run, 7 RBI; L. Goodman 2x4, 2 runs, 1 RBI; D. Goodman 1x4, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Witte 4x4, 4 runs, 2 RBI; Hahn 2x2, 1 run, 1 RBI; Torres 2x4, 2 runs, 1 RBI. RL, Samayoa 1x2, 1 run. 2B: Witte 2, Stefek. 3B: Stefek, L. Goodman. HR: Spohr, D. Goodman.