BELOIT—Beloit Turner cross country runner Lydia Seifarth has been all smiles as of late.
Who can blame her? The senior has had an outstanding last few weeks to propel herself to the biggest stage of them all: the WIAA Division 2 state meet, held in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday.
“I’m just so excited and happy,” Seifarth said. “There’s always the nerves to do well because I want to do great and always want to do my best. But I’m really more excited than anything because a part of me wasn’t expecting to make it this far this season.”
The early portion of the season proved to be very challenging. Seifarth was unable to do light training in the summer because of other commitments, so she went into practice “cold turkey.”
“I was obviously not as fast as I was used to being, and that frustrated me,” she said. “I ran too much and too hard during those first few practices, and I sprained a part on the inside of my foot.”
Seifarth was forced to miss the first few meets of the season while healing up, and head coach Riley Clark had to learn how to keep the competitive athlete from overdoing it.
“She would always push for more miles, or say ‘I don’t think this is enough reps,’” Clark said. “My job was to really remind her that we both want the same thing and to have trust in our relationship that goes back five years, that I promise I’m going to get you to where you need to be.”
Once Seifarth was back to competing in meets, it was a slow build to getting her times down and running at a satisfactory pace, but she started to hit her stride as she entered the most crucial part of the season.
First, she finished sixth overall at the Rock Valley Conference Championship in 21:28.6.
Seifarth said she then went into the sectional meet at UW-Parkside ranked outside of the top 10 based on season PRs, and it was a different feeling than last year’s meet, where she knew she would qualify for state.
“This year I had to leave everything on the course,” she said. “I pulled out and settled into sixth/seventh place. I just wanted to qualify, I wanted it so badly.”
She ended up finishing sixth in 20:51 and advancing.
“Once I got the confirmation that I had made it to state I was ecstatic,” Seifarth said. “It was just a really, really fun day. I was probably smiling ear to ear for the rest of the day.”