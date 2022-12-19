BELOIT—It’s hard to pinpoint which play from Monday night best showcased the sheer athleticism that Beloit Turner’s Tyshawn Teague-Johnson displayed during a 99-76 victory over Brown Deer.
Maybe it was when he sank a bucket, grabbed a defensive rebound and raced down the court, dumping a pass off to Will Lauterbach, who hit a layup.
Or maybe it was one of his three breakaway slam dunks that he put down over his opponents.
Or maybe you just have to look at his statline, where he put up 32 points on 15 field goals.
Take your pick, no matter what it is undeniable how critical Teague-Johnson was to the Trojans’ massive offensive output.
“Tyshawn is just a matchup nightmare,” head coach Ken Watkins said. “He’s so long and he shoots really well from the three pointer and the mid range. He can take it to the basket and he can post up. He’s a player that makes it look easy.”
Teague-Johnson put up 13 points in the first half before putting up an even more impressive 19 points in the second to help Turner (6-1, 4-1 Rock Valley Conference) run away with the win.
“To be honest, I just kind of put my mind to it,” the 6-foot-4 junior said. “I’ve been listening to my coaches. I missed a practice (due to illness) and I was feeling a little bad for myself, so I just pushed myself through it and got in the right mindset to play like a dawg.”
The Trojans jumped out to a 16-5 lead to start the game, but the Falcons (2-5) cut it to 18-14. That was about as uncomfortable as it got for Turner, which answered with a 16-7 run to take a 34-21 into halftime.
“We talked before the game that we were going to have to weather the early shock of how fast and athletic Brown Deer is,” Watkins said. “Our guys came out and they were the aggressors. We threw the first punch and got after it. Hats off to our players, they brought it.”
Senior Avonte’ Repta was a big factor in the first half, scoring 12 points while also grabbing numerous defensive rebounds.
The Trojans’ offense really put their foot on the gas in the second half, jumping out to a 43-23 lead with five points from senior Will Lauterbach and a bucket and a dunk from Teague-Johnson.
“Everyone on our team is really skilled,” Teague-Johnson said. “And they’re really well-rounded. Anyone on any given night could go for 20 points. Our depth chart goes really deep.”
Turner continued to pour on the shots, scoring 65 points in the second half, while the defense did a solid job preventing an athletic Falcons’ team from scoring many points.
Five different Trojans scored in the double-digits as the team scored an outstanding 99 points.
Watkins said it was a nice response after Turner dropped its first game of the season to Edgerton on Friday.
“The kids made a statement,” he said. “People will look at that score and do a double take. Tonight our guys brought it to a degree I have not seen. This win has got us all really excited.”