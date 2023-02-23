MADISON, Wis. — D Terrell’s first experience in the WIAA state wrestling tournament was terrific on Thursday while her Beloit Turner teammates both dropped their opening matches.
After holding the girls tournament at a different venue a year ago, this season both the boys and girls events are being held at the Kohl Center.
Terrell (29-8) won by a 9-0 major decision over Isabel Jues of Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy in her first match at 138 pounds.
She had a rougher time of it in her second match, losing by pin to sophomore Madalyn Sokolski of Bonduel in 39 seconds on Thursday night.
Friday at approximately 10 a.m., Terrell will wrestle Shannon Burlum of Cadott, who also was pinned by Sokolski on Thursday, in 19 seconds.
Turner teammate Sydney Andrews (24-6), a two-time state qualifier, lost a tough match to Claire Spilde of Stoughton decided by tiebreaker, 5-3.
Competing in the Boys Division 2 tournament at 132 pounds, Turner’s Zack Ries (35-13) lost by pin to River Valley’s Noah Radtke (38-7) in 1 minute and 30 seconds.
Other area wrestlers in the D-2 brackets also had difficulties advancing.
Brodhead/Juda’s Joe Lohmar (39-10) lost a 7-1 decision to Chase Kostka of Regis/Altoona (49-6) in his opening match at 138. Teammate Marcus McIntyre (41-5) lost a tough 9-7 decision to Landon Radtke of River Valley (45-9).
Big Foot/Williams Bay’s Chase Rodriguez (31-5) also fell in his opening match to Dylan Weigel of Belmont/Platteille (49-7) in a 19-8 major decision.
Parkview/Albany's Wyatt Egan (40-8) lost by 15-5 major decision to Dylan Soyk of Kewaskum (44-7) at 195, but teammate Sam Schwengels (47-5) did pull out an 8-7 decision over Brayden Albee of Regis.Altoona at 182 pounds.
The Vikings' Wesley Egan at 220 received a first-round bye and will wrestles Friday morning.