BELOIT—Beloit Turner senior Camden Combs punctuated his final appearance in the Rock Valley Conference Track and Field Championships Saturday with an exclamation point as he won three events and finished runnerup in a fourth.
Competing on his home track, Combs won the 200 meters in 22.25 seconds and was second in the 100 in 10.83—barely—as McFarland sophomore Andrew Kelley was clocked in 10.82.
Combs won the long jump in a personal best 22-feet, 9.5 inches and also was first in the triple jump in 43-9.25.
McFarland won the boys team title with 127 points, followed by Jefferson (118) and Brodhead/Juda (98). Whitewater followed with 70 points and then Big Foot (62), Clinton (59), Turner (59), Evansville (44), East Troy (32) and Edgerton (31).
Big Foot’s Gus Foster captured a pair of firsts, winning the 800 meters (2:00.17) and the 1600 (4:25.38). He was also second in the 3200 (10:23.83). Chiefs sophomore Kaden Rambatt won the pole vault with a height of 15-3.
Brodhead-Juda’s Blake Matthys won the shot put (45-0) with teammate Gage Boegli second (44-7.5). The Cardinals’ Josiah Engen won the high jump (6-0). Their 4x100 team of Blake Senobe, Leon Saunders, Sy Weeden and Brady Bruns won in 44.55.
Clinton collected a first place in the 4x800 relay with Jost Hornbostel, Cody Sullivan, Hunter Greer and Quinn McCabe finishing in 8:41.60..
In the girls’ meet, several individuals had outstanding efforts, but Brodhead/Juda could boast talent and depth and 133.4 points for first place.
McFarland was next with 110.5, followed by Whitewater (79.5), Jefferson (72), Clinton (67), Big Foot (62), Evansville (58.5), East Troy (58), Edgerton (41) and Turner (18).
The Cardinals’ Addison Yates won the 100 hurdles (16.18) and the long jump (16-10) and Kalena Riemer won the 800 (2:32.52),
The Cougars’ Sylvia Johansen cruised to first place in the 100 meters (12.38).
Turner’s Lydia Seifarth won the 1600 (5:29.04) and finished second in the 800.
BOYS
Team scores: McFarland 127, Jefferson 118, Brodhead/Juda 98, Whitewater 70, Big Foot 62, Clinton 59, Beloit Turner 59, Evansville 44, East Troy 32, Edgerton 31.
100 meters: 1, Kelley (McF) 10.82; 2, Combs (BT) 10.83; 3, Gotto (Jeff) 10.84; 4, Senobe (B/J) 11.08; 5, Heller (Jeff) 11.23; 6, Dyer-Ysaguirre (McF) 11.27. 200: 1, Combs (BT), 22.25; 2, Gotto (Jeff) 22.34; 3, Kelley (McF) 22.40; 4, Phillips (Jeff) 23.17; 5, Dyer-Ysaguirre (McF) 23.19; 6, Miller (ET) 23.61. 400: 1, Kelley (McF) 51.47; 2, Dugan (WW) 52.69; 3, Thorp (Jeff) 52.72; 4, Elliott (Evans) 53.88; 5, Sharlow (WW) 53.90; 6, Fisher (ET) 53.42. 800: 1, Foster (BF) 2:00.17; 2, Alf (McF) 2:03.74; 3, Hornbostel (Cl) 2:09.71; 4, Dillman (Edg) 2:13.59; 5, Fasick (McF) 2:15.91; 6, Walsh (Cl), 2:15.96. 1600: 1, Foster (BF) 4:25.38; 2, Hefty (WW) 4:31.21; 3, Alf (McF) 4:36.78; 4, Dillman (Edge) 4:40.45; 5, Marin (Jeff) 4:44.45; 6, Flickinger (Cl) 4:50.00. 3200: 1. Hefty (WW) 10:21.03; 2, Foster (BF) 10:23.83; 3, McCabe (Cl) 10:25.14; 4, Marin (Jeff) 10:28.71; 5, Flickinger (Cl) 10:32.26; 6, Ewing (McF) 10:50.27.
110 HH: 1, Hottinger (Jeff) 15.36; 2, M. Miller (McF) 15.76; 3, Gotto (Jeff) 17.37; 4, Zadra (McF) 17.99; 5, Phillips (Cl), 18.32; 6, Engen (B/J) 18.65. 300 H: 1, Hottinger (Jeff) 41.05; 2, M. Miller (McF) 43.44; 3, C. Miller (Evans) 43.44; 4, Owen (Jeff) 44.13; 5, Gotto (Jeff) 44.29. 4x100 relay: 1, Brodhead-Juda (Senobe, Saunders, Weeden, Bruns), 44.55; 2, Jefferson, 45.10; 3, McFarland, 45..23; 4, Big Foot, 46.18; 5, Turner, 48.39; 6, Whitewater, 48.94. 4x200 relay: 1, Jefferson, 1:31.33; 2, Big Foot, 1:34.07; 3, Brodhead/Juda, 1:34.20; 4, McFarland, 1:34.34; 5, Turner, 1:35.81; 6, East Troy, 1:40.56. 4x400 relay: 1, Jefferson, 3:36.22; 2, Evansville, 3:38.61; 3, McFarland, 3:42.47; 4, Big Foot, 3:42.86; 5, East Troy, 3:45.08; 6, Clinton, 3:45.64. 4x800 relay: 1, Clinton (Hornbostel, Sullivan, Greer, McCabe) 8:41.60; 2, McFarland, 8:58.39; 3, East Troy, 9:04.68; 4, Whitewater, 9:14.54; 5, Brodhead/Juda, 9:22.96; 6, Turner, 9:33.33.
Shot put: 1, Matthys (B/J) 45-0; 2, Boegli (B/J) 45.0; 2, Boegli (B/J) 44-7.5; 3, Douglas (Cl) 43-4; 4, Thompson (McF) 41.8.5; 5, Switzer (McF) 41-1.5; 6, Raupp (WW) 40-5. Discus: 1, Raupp (WW) 135-1; 2, Kuhlow (WW) 123-4; 3, Troeger (Edg) 120-1; 4, Douglas (Cl) 118-2; 5, Korfmacker (Evans) 117-0; 6, Matthys (B/J) 115-2.25. High jump: 1, Engen (B/J) 6-0; 2, Galvan (BT) 5-8; 3, Brown (McF) 5-8; 4, Weisensel (Cl) 5-8; 5, Pinnow (B/J) 5-6; 6, Hughes (Evans) 5-6. Pole vault: 1, Rambatt (BF) 15-3; 2, Tomomitsu (WW) 12-0; 3, Gee (Jeff) 11-0; 4, Katzenmeyer (Evans) 10-6; 5, Karls (McF) 10-0; 6, Troeger (Edg) 9-6. Long jump: 1, Combs (BT) 22-9.5; 2, Heller (Jeff) 21-5.25; 3, Bruns (B/J) 19-10; 4, Saunders (B/J) 19-10; 5, Allison (Edg) 19-9.75; 6, Mueller (ET) 19-5.75. Triple jump: 1, Combs (BT) 43-9.25; 2, Engen (B/J) 39-8.5; 3, Klitzman (Evans) 39-1; 4, (Edg) 38-7.25; 5, Paulson (B/J) 38-4.75; 6, Pinnow (B/J) 38-0.
GIRLS
Team scores: Brodhead-Juda 133.4, McFarland 110.5, Whitewater 79.5, Jefferson 72, Clinton 67, Big Foot 62, Evansville 58.5, East Troy 58, Edgerton 41, Beloit Turner 18.
100 meters: 1, Johansen (Cl) 12.38; 2, Buehler (WW) 12.71; 3, Larson (BF) 12.83; 4,. Kilar (WW) 12.86; 5, Pluess (ET) 13.21; 6, Burkhalter (B/J) 13.26. 200: 1, Buehler (WW) 26.94; 2, Arm (B/J) 27.20; 3, Johnson (Jeff) 27.25; 4, Kilar (WW) 27.27; 5, Rondeau (ET) 27.60; 6, Cornell (Edg) 27.82. 400: 1, Rondeau (ET) 1:00.70; 2, Kilar (WW) 1:00.72; 3, Arn (B/J) 1:03.12; 4, Hermanson (Evans) 1:03.87; 5, E. Yates (B/J) 1:04/87; 6, Villarreal (WW) 1:05.31. 800: 1, Riemer (B/J) 2:32.52; 2, Seifarth (BT) 2:33.60; 3 Henningfield (ET) 2:34.01; 4, Weinbrenner (ET) 2:38.95; 5. Salimes (Edg) 2:39.24; 6, Pluess (ET) 2:42.02. 1600: 1, Seifarth (BT) 5:29.04; 2. Damman (Cl) 5:38.18; 3, Salimes (Edg) 5:44.37; 4, Weinbrenner (Jeff) 5:49.16; 5, Gallagher (Evans) 5:55.05; 6, Ramirez (Jeff) 5:59.40. 3200: 1, Gallagher (Evans), 12:53.38; 2, Salimes (Edg) 12:57.05; 3, Damman (Cl), 13:03.47; 4, Malyu (Cl) 13:16.68; 5, Ramirez (Jeff) 13:23.64; 6, Jennrich (Jeff) 13:33.97.
100 H: 1, A. Yates (B/J) 16.18; 2, Briddell (McF) 17.43; 3, Goecks (McF) 17.87; 4, Stoltz (Evans) 18.63; 5, Johnson (Evans) 18.71; 6, Vendrell-Nolen (Edg), 19.07. 300 H: 1, Innes (McF) 48.79; 2, A. Yates (B/J) 49.36; 3, Mueller (McF) 51.68; 4, Riemen (McF) 54.8y6; 5, Boudreau (WW) 56.51; 6, Stoltz (Evans) 56.65. 4x100 relay: 1, Whitewater, 51.64; 2, McFarland, 52.40; 3, Big Foot, 52.67; 4, Clinton, 53.74; 5, Brodhead/Juda, 55.06’; 6, Jefferson, 56.06. 4x200 relay: 1, Big Foot (Larson, Marsh, Pape, Patterson) 1:51.14; 2, Whitewater, 1:52.47; 3, McFarland, 1:56.19; 4, East Troy, 1:57.12; 5, Brodhead/Juda, 1:57.74; 6, Clinton, 2:01.04. 4x400 relay: 1, East Troy, 4:18.75; 2, Brodhead/Juda, 4:24.97; 3, McFarland, 4:26.51; 4, Jefferson, 4:34.83; 5, Big Foot, 4:38.61; 6, Whitewater, 4:38.70. 4x800 relay: 1, Clinton (Mueller, Hahn, Maly, Damman), 10:51.07; 2, McFarland, 10:59.71; 3, Brodhead/Juda, 11:07.40; 4, Evansville, 11:10.47; 5, East Troy, 11:17.34; 6, Whitewater, 11:19.89.
Shot put: 1, Johnson (Jeff) 39-11.5; 2, Moe (B/J) 34-9; 3, S. Lueck (BF) 33-1; 4, Fish (B/J) 31-8.5; 5, Lo (Edg) 31-7; 6, L. Lueck (BF) 31-7. Discus: 1, Johnson (Jeff) 144-1; 2, S. Lueck (BF) 110-0; 3, Hovland (McF) 102-7; 4, Schoeller (McF) 96-0; 5, Urness (B/J) 94-10; 6, Fish (B/J) 93-3. High jump: 1, Kuehl (McF) 4-8; 2, Maly (Cl) 4-8; 3, Brown (B/J) 4-8; 4, A. Yates (B/J) 4-8; 5, Tofte (Evans) 4-4; 6, Bickelhaupt (McF) and Jones (B/J) 4-2. Pole vault: 1, Ackley (McF) 10-0; 2, Gresens (Edg) 9-0; 3, Troxel (WW) 8-6; 4, Zilisch (Jeff) 8-6; 5, Dieter (WW) 8-0; 6, Huisheere (Cl) 8-0. Long jump: 1, A. Yates (B/J) 16-10; 2, Klitzman (Evans) 16-3; 3, E. Yates (B/J) 16-2.25; 4, Kuehl (McF) 16-2; 5, Nixon (ET) 15-9; 6, Pluess (ET) 15-5. Triple jump: 1, Johnson (Jeff) 35-7; 2, Patterson (BF) 35-2; 3, E. Yates (B/J) 33-5.75; 4, Klitzman (Evans) 32-11.75; 5, Goecks (McF) 32-7.75; 6, Jones (B/J) 31-10.