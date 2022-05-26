PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis.—Beloit Turner senior Camden Combs and junior Rachel Cleaver had outstanding efforts in the WIAA Division 2 Prairie du Chien Sectional on Thursday night.
Combs captured a pair of first places in the long jump and triple jump and was runnerup in the 200 meters. He also took a fourth in the 100 dash.
Combs won the long jump with an effort of 23-feet. He also posted a convincing win in the triple jump with an effort of 45-2.50, with Big Foot’s Tyler Wilson taking second at 44-6.
In the 200, Combs finished second with a time of 22.21 seconds. He was fourth in the 100 at 11.05 with Brodhead/Juda’s Blake Senobe finishing right behind him at 11.10.
Cleaver took firsts in the wheelchair 400 event (1:25.13), the 800 (2:59.30) and the shot put (15-1.50). She was also second in the 100 (21.93), edged out by Richland Center’s Karissa Craddock (21.73).
The Trojans also got a third place from Lydia Seiferth in the 1600 (28.12).
Clinton’s Sylvia Johansen was first in the 100 meters (12.13) and Big Foot sophomore Kaden Rambatt was a foot higher than anyone else in winning the pole vault at 14-6. The Chiefs’ Gus Foster won the 1600 (4:28.45) and was fourth in the 800 (2:01.98).
Brodhead/Juda’s Addison Yates was runnerup in the high jump (5-4).
Other area placewinners included:
Girls 4x800 relay: 6th, Clinton (Ava Mueller, Hannahy Hahn, Emma Maly, Paige Damman), 10:39.85.