PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis.—Beloit Turner senior Camden Combs and junior Rachel Cleaver had outstanding efforts in the WIAA Division 2 Prairie du Chien Sectional on Thursday night.

Combs captured a pair of first places in the long jump and triple jump and was runnerup in the 200 meters. He also took a fourth in the 100 dash.

Combs won the long jump with an effort of 23-feet. He also posted a convincing win in the triple jump with an effort of 45-2.50, with Big Foot’s Tyler Wilson taking second at 44-6.

In the 200, Combs finished second with a time of 22.21 seconds. He was fourth in the 100 at 11.05 with Brodhead/Juda’s Blake Senobe finishing right behind him at 11.10.

Cleaver took firsts in the wheelchair 400 event (1:25.13), the 800 (2:59.30) and the shot put (15-1.50). She was also second in the 100 (21.93), edged out by Richland Center’s Karissa Craddock (21.73).

The Trojans also got a third place from Lydia Seiferth in the 1600 (28.12).

Clinton’s Sylvia Johansen was first in the 100 meters (12.13) and Big Foot sophomore Kaden Rambatt was a foot higher than anyone else in winning the pole vault at 14-6. The Chiefs’ Gus Foster won the 1600 (4:28.45) and was fourth in the 800 (2:01.98).

Brodhead/Juda’s Addison Yates was runnerup in the high jump (5-4).

Other area placewinners included:

Girls 4x800 relay: 6th, Clinton (Ava Mueller, Hannahy Hahn, Emma Maly, Paige Damman), 10:39.85.

Girls 100 hurdles: 4th, Addison Yates (Brodhead/Juda), 15.98.

Girls 100 dash: 4th, Lydia Larson (Big Foot), 12:64.

Girls 1600: 8th, Paige Damman (Clinton), 39.87.

Girls 4x200 relay: 5th, Brodhead/Juda (Stella Arn, Ellie Yates, Addison Yates, Jada Burkhalter), 1:49.96.

Girls 4x400 relay: 5th, Big Foot (Lydia Larson, Alyssa Marsh, Elliana Pope, Leeza Patterson), 52.96.

Boys 4x400 relay: 5th, Brodhead/Juda (Isaac Saunders, Leon Saunders, Blake Senobe, Gage Boegli), 44.76.

Girls 800: 6th, Kalena Riemer (Brodhead/Juda), 2:28.82.

Girls 3200: 7th, Emma Maly (Clinton), 12:34.92.

Boys high jump: 7th, Josiah Engen (Brodhead/Juda), 5-10.

Girls long jump: 7th, Ellie Yates (Brodhead/Juda), 16-6.

Girls triple jump: 5th, Leeza Patterson (Big Foot), 35-5.25.

Girls Discus: 3rd, Sydney Lueck (Big Foot), 115-9.

Girls Shot put: 5th, Kiara Moe (Brodhead/Juda), 35-1.50.

