BELOIT—Off the football field, Beloit Turner senior Brent Hoppe seems about as fierce as a Sunday school teacher. He’s the guy you’d have watch your house for the weekend or wish your sister would date.
On the field, though, there’s a bit of a transformation. Hoppe becomes a heat-seeking missile, relentlessly closing fast on the nearest unsuspecting quarterback.
“I’ve played defensive line since the third grade and rushing the quarterback is my favorite, No. 1 thing to do,” Hoppe said with a grin during a break at Beloit College’s 7-on-7 camp at Strong Stadium.
Hoppe still has a fall left to torment Turner’s opposing quarterbacks. After that, the 6-foot-4, 230-pounder figures he’ll play college football for Central Michigan University. He announced his commitment to the MAC powerhouse Chippewas via Twitter.
“I haven’t officially signed, but I plan to,” Hoppe said. “I love everything about the place. I love the coaches, the players, the culture. I felt like I was a priority for them since day one. They gave me my first offer back in December. I’ve had a few other opportunities, but this is the place I loved since the first time I was on campus.”
Hoppe expects to fit in well with the Chippewas’ defense.
“I can’t wait to get there,” he said. “They told me exactly where I will fit in their defense and what I’ll be doing.”
In other words, the usual search-and-destroy mission Turner head coach Derek Diehl has come to expect from Hoppe.
“His first step is one of the better first steps I’ve seen in high school,” Diehl said. “You add his size, speed and athleticism and that is the reason he has been recruited at that level.”
Diehl said in addition to physical attributes, Hoppe is a leader and a hard worker.
“He’s a great kid who is very coachable,” the coach said. “He listens. He bought into the weight room during COVID and it changed his body and his future. He is a fun kid to be around. He’s a practice junkie. He never takes a play off in practice. He works hard to get better and helps make the kids around him better.”
Hoppe has played lighter in the past, but Diehl hopes he’ll play at around 240 this fall.
“He’is on the right meal plans and getting the proper nutrients,” the coach said. “That, along with the weight room and speed training and technique training are going to make him even better.”
Diehl can’t wait to see his protege reach his full potential.
“He is an edge guy, definitely, but once they get him in camp I think they will be creative with him,” the coach said. “He is able to play standing up or with a hand down. He has played all over the defensive front for us, including linebacker. You can mold him into wherever his body takes him. He’s not limited by any means to one position.”