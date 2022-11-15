BDN_221116_Brent Hoppe
Opponents went to great lengths to try to slow the pass rush of All-State Player of the Year Brent Hoppe (8).

BELOIT—Beloit Turner’s Brent Hoppe used a stellar senior season to earn Defensive Player of the Year honors on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-State Small School Team.

But head coach Derek Diehl says the 6-foot-3, 230-pound Central Michigan University recruit really laid the seeds for the honor last fall.

