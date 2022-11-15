BELOIT—Beloit Turner’s Brent Hoppe used a stellar senior season to earn Defensive Player of the Year honors on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-State Small School Team.
But head coach Derek Diehl says the 6-foot-3, 230-pound Central Michigan University recruit really laid the seeds for the honor last fall.
“To win an award like this you really need to have a super junior year to get your name out there,” Diehl said. “Then you need to follow it up with another solid year at what you do. Good for Brent. This is just awesome.”
Turner’s ultra-talented defensive end had 42 tackles for loss and 14 sacks as a junior All-Stater, then added 18 more tackles for loss among his 92 tackles his senior year. He also had two sacks, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and an interception for the Trojans (4-5, 2-5 Capitol Conference).
“The conference didn’t vote him in as Defensive Player of the Year, but the state did,” Diehl said. “I guess I can giggle a little about that.”
Hoppe wasn’t the only Trojan to earn All-State distinction. Senior wide receiver Tyler Sutherland landed a spot on the All-State Offense after catching 55 passes for 1,005 yards (18.3) and 16 touchdowns this season.
“There were a lot of times Tyler Sutherland took the ball to the house because he had a second gear,” Diehl said. “But I am more proud of Tyler as a person watching him develop from an immature freshman into an impressive young man. That’s the reward for me, to get to see these boys change into men right before your eyes.
“To see them finish their careers All-State is icing on the cake for me. I am so proud of them.”
Hoppe and Sutherland were named to the WFCA All-Region 4-Small squad as well. They were joined by senior quarterback Sean Fogel, who passed for 2,114 yards this fall, completing 140-of 232 passes (60.3 percent) including 27 for touchdowns.
Hoppe and Sutherland were the only local players on the All-State squad, but several earned All-Region honors.
Brodhead/Juda’s Austin Moe, a 6-5, 280-pounder, earned All-Region honors as both an offensive and defensive lineman. Teammate Blake Matthys, a 6-1, 200-pound junior, also was a two-way honoree, being named at tight end/fullback and inside linebacker.
Matthys led the Cardinals (9-3, 5-2 SWC) with 870 yards rushing (6.6) and 14 touchdowns. He had 116 total tackles, 86 solos, and five for losses. Moe had 62 total tackles, with 44 solos and nine for losses.
Big Foot’s Jax Hertel, a 6-2, 210-pound senior, was named at outside linebacker. He had 59 total tackles, including 12 for loss. He also rushed for 1,095 yards for the Chiefs.