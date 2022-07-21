BELOIT—Beloit Turner’s Brent Hoppe hasn’t played a down of football in his senior year and yet he is already assured of one of the biggest rewards a high school player can receive.
Hoppe, who says he is is accepting a scholarship from Central Michigan University, will play in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas in December. He was selected out of a pool of 6,750 players.
No one is prouder of the defensive lineman than Turner head coach Derek Diehl.
“Most of the top names in the NFL played in this game,” Diehl said. “I would like to thank all of the coaches, teachers and mentors who have worked with Brent throughout his time here at Turner.”
Diehl says Hoppe’s accomplishments are in direct proportion to his work ethic as well as his values and the support he has received at Turner.
“I am delighted to say that when you walk our hallways at Turner you will find countless success stories on a daily basis,” Diehl said. “Our diversity and values here will continue to be my driving force in helping kids like Brent achieve their full potential.”
Last season, Hoppe was a Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Stater after earning Defensive Player of the Year in the Capitol South Conference. He had 17 quarterback sacks and was Wisconsin’s prep leader in tackles for loss with 42. He finished with 87 tackles overall and had three fumble recoveries and four forced fumbles.
Diehl said Hoppe should be an inspiration to other Trojans and proof that their dreams are within reach.
The Turner coach expects Hoppe to be a versatile college player at Central Michigan.
“He is an edge guy, definitely, but once they get him in camp I think they will be creative with him,” the coach said. “He is able to play standing up or with a hand down. He has played all over the defensive front for us, including linebacker. You can mold him into wherever his body takes him. He’s not limited by any means to one position.”
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Hoppe announced via Twitter in June he would join the MAC powerhouse Chippewas.
First, though, he’ll spend some quality time tormenting prep quarterbacks on Friday nights. The Trojans open their 2022 schedule at home Aug. 19 when they face East Troy.