BDN_220722_Brent Hoppe
Buy Now

Turner senior Brent Hoppe has been selected for the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl. A two-way player, he catches a pass here in a 7-on-7 league at Beloit College’s Strong Stadium in June.

 Jim Franz/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT—Beloit Turner’s Brent Hoppe hasn’t played a down of football in his senior year and yet he is already assured of one of the biggest rewards a high school player can receive.

Hoppe, who says he is is accepting a scholarship from Central Michigan University, will play in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas in December. He was selected out of a pool of 6,750 players.

Recommended for you