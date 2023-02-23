Beloit Turner's boys basketball game moved to Friday night DAILY NEWS STAFF Jim Franz Author email Feb 23, 2023 Feb 23, 2023 Updated 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT – Beloit Turner moved its Rock Valley Conference boys basketball game against Whitewater originally scheduled for Thursday to Friday night.The varsity game will tip off at 5:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Man arrested as Beloit homicide investigation continues Phone threat received at Beloit Memorial Hospital Homicide investigated in Beloit Monroe woman killed in two vehicle crash in Rock County Rockford teen accused of shooting death Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime