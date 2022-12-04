JEFFERSON, Wis.—Beloit Turner’s wrestling team rolled up five first place and five runnerups on its way to winning the Jefferson Invitational.
Ther Trojans amassed 236.5 points to easily outdistance second-place Waterloo (153.5). Marshall was third with 140, followed by Jefferson (128), Lake Mills (126) and Deerfield (64).
Turner 138-pounder Justin Teague racked up four pins and a 12-5 decision over Drew Johnson of Marshall in the finals to earn first place and the Most Outstanding Wrestler award.
The Trojans also received titles from Brayden Ward (120), Zack Ries (132), Nathan Pozzani (145) and Kooper Huffman (182). Ward had four pins and a 6-5 decision over Ethan Evenson of Lake Mills. Ries had three pins and edged Marshall’s Tucker Cobb 7-5. Pozzani had three pins and a 12-2 major decision over Waterloo’s Dakota Sturgill.
Turner got seconds from Sydney Andrews (three pins at 126), Elijah Dever (three pins, tech fall at 152), Hunter Griinke (two pins at 195), Kyle Larson (three pins at 220) and Anthony Hamilton (two pins at 285).
Two Trojans were third: Eric Halon (170) and Carlos Ramirez (160).
• CLINTON 60, NORTH BOONE 12: In a match Thursday, the Cougars thumped the visiting Vikings. Clinton picked up wins by pin from Cody Sullivan (160), Jack Holloway (220), Chase Adrian-Welsh (138) and Carter Perteete (145).
The Cougars also got wins from Gage Brown (170), Kameron Christiansen (195), Van Jensen (285). North Boone’s Gavin Ekberg (120) and Maysen Smith (152) both won by pins.