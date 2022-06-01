BELOIT—Beloit Turner’s Camden Combs and Rachel Cleaver won’t just be busy this weekend at the WIAA Division 2 Track and Field Championships, they’ll have targets on their backs.
Which is just fine with both.
“I like being a top seed, setting the tone and making people chase me,” said senior Combs, who like Cleaver will compete in four events at UW-La Crosse. The meet begins Friday and winds up Saturday.
Combs is the defending champion in the triple jump and is seeded No. 1 in that event as well as the long jump. He is seeded No. 2 in the 200-meter dash and he’s back in the pack of qualifiers in the 100.
Cleaver is seeded as the top female in three wheelchair events (400, 800, shot put) as well as second in another (100). She is the defending champion in the 800 and shot put and was runnerup in 2021 in the 400 and third in the 100.
“At state I went up against a number of juniors last year and I’m going against them again this year,” Cleaver said. “I’m really excited for the rematches. The races will be all Saturday, but they’re pretty well spaced out so it gives you a chance to get well-rested before each race.
“The track is a real smooth surface and that’s where I got my PRs (personal records) last year.”
The third state qualifier for the Trojans, junior Lydia Seifarth, will compete on Saturday in the 1600.
“I think I’m going to be one of the last to run on Saturday, so I’m going to spend a lot of the state meet cheering them on,” Seifarth said. “It’s always fun to watch them compete. I guess there will be a lot of time for me to prepare for state.”
Seifarth’s time at the Prairie du Chien Sectional (5:28.12) placed her a bit back in the pack, but she isn’t worried.
“We had a slower group at the sectional and I got boxed in,” she said. “I think a number of girls were conserving for their other events. The track is fast at La Crosse, there are no heats and everyone who qualified is running at once. Anything goes. I’m really excited about it.”
Seifarth said she will try to avoid going out too fast.
“Distance events require strategy,” she said. “If you go out too fast, you’re suffering the rest of the race.”
Combs doesn’t have that luxury in either of his sprints. It’s all-out from the start. He ran a 22.21 in the 200 at sectionals to be seeded only behind McFarland’s Andrew Kelley. He ran 11.05 in the 100 and there are eight competitors who ran in the 10s, including top-seeded Eddie Jones of Catholic Memorial (10.69).
If he can match his sectional efforts in the jumps it’s likely no one will touch him. He jumped 23-feet in the long jump and 45-02.50 in the triple.
“I want to get close or even PR if I can in the jumps,” he said. “For the sprints, I think I can come in and have some huge PRs. For the 100 in particular I’m going to need a really big PR to pull out a win.”
Combs said competing in four individual events made sectionals a challenge, but he doesn’t believe he’ll be too stressed at state by time constraints.
“It was a lot of non-stop action at the sectional without a lot of time to recover,” he said. “I’m kind of excited to have it a two-day meet at state with prelims on one day and finals the next. Even the 100 and 200 will be further apart, so I think I’ll be more ready than usual.”
Seifarth said the Trojans will be like the Three Musketeers at state.
“We’re a small group, but we’re a good group,” she said. “We’re really competitive, but we’re also very supportive of each other.”
Other Division 2 qualifiers from the area include:
. Sophomore Kaden Rambatt (Big Foot) is seeded No. 1 in the pole vault with a height of 14-feet, 6 inches.
. Senior Gus Foster (Big Foot) will compete in the 800 and 1600. His time of 4:28.45 in the 1600 seeds him 10th out of 17 qualifiers. His 2:01.98 in the 800 puts him back in the pack.
. Senior Tyler Wilson (Big FOot) is seeded No. 3 in the triple jump at 44-06.
. Senior Sylvia Johansen (Clinton) is seeded No. 1 in the 100 meters at 12.13 seconds.
. Senior Lydia Larson (Big Foot) also will compete in the 100 after qualifying with a 12.64.
. Sophomore Addison Yates (Brodhead/Juda) will compete in the high jump, where her 5-4 has her tied for the second spot along with three others behind top-seeded Addison Reimer of Lake Country at 5-5. She will also compete in the 100 hurdles (15.98 seconds).
. Sophomore Sydney Lueck (Big Foot) will compete in the discus, where her 115.09 puts her in the middle of the qualifiers.