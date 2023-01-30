BELOIT—Senior Will Lauterbach scored 16 of his team-high 24 points in the second half as Beloit Turner knocked off visiting Belleville 76-68 Monday night in non-conference basketball action.

The Trojans (14-2) held a 31-25 lead at halftime. Both offenses heated up in the second half as Turner outscored Belleville 45-43 after the break.

