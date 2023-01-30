Beloit Turner tops Belleville 76-68 for fifth straight win DAILY NEWS STAFF Jim Franz Author email Jan 30, 2023 Jan 30, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT—Senior Will Lauterbach scored 16 of his team-high 24 points in the second half as Beloit Turner knocked off visiting Belleville 76-68 Monday night in non-conference basketball action.The Trojans (14-2) held a 31-25 lead at halftime. Both offenses heated up in the second half as Turner outscored Belleville 45-43 after the break.The Trojans’ Avonte Repta scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half. Tyshawn Teague-Johnson added 13 and Zay Howard nine.Belleville (13-5) was led by Jack Erickson with 28 points.The teams were nearly identical at the free-throw line. Turner hit 11-of-18 and Belleville converted 12-of-18.Turner won its fifth straight game, but had its string of scoring 90 or more points end at three.• CLINTON 67, MARSHALL 59: Peyton Bingham and Reagan Flickinger combined for 48 points to lead visiting Clinton to a non-conference win at Marshall Monday.Bingham tallied 28 points and Flickinger added 20. Peircen Bingham chipped in 12.The Cougars led 32-28 at halftime. They converted 14-of-20 free throws.BELOIT TURNER 76, BELLEVILLE 68Belleville….25 43 — 68B. Turner…31 45 — 76BELLEVILLE (fg ft-fta pts) — Fahey 0 0-1 0, C.Scholey 2 2-4 7, Clark 2 0-0 4, DeSmet 1 0-0 3, Connor 5 4-7 14, J. Scholey1 0-0 2, Meier 4 2-2 10, Erickson 12 4-4 28. Totals: 27 12-18 68.BELOIT TURNER (fg ft-fta pts) — Howard 3 2-2 9, Teague-Johnson 6 1-2 13, Lauterbach 11 2-4 24, Hoppe 3 1-2 7, 1 2-2 4, M. Erickson 2 2-4 5, Repta 6 2-2 14, Terrell 0 0-2 0. Totals: 32 11-18 76,3-pointers: Bell 2 (C.Scholey, DeSmet), BT 1 (Howard). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: Bell 17, BT 15.CLINTON 67, MARSHALL 59Clinton...32 35 — 67Marshall.28 31 — 59CLINTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Williams 0 1-2 1, Pey. Bingham 13 4-5 28, Weisensel 2 0-2 4, Flickinger 6 7-9 20, Aceves0 2-2 2, Peir. Bingham 5 0-0 12. Totals: 26 14-20 67.MARSHALL (fg ft-fta pts) — Kleinheinz 4 3-5 11, Petersen 2 0-1 5, Higgins 8 5-9 21, Campos 1 3-4 5, Hornby 4 5-6 13, Grossman 0 1-3 1, Ruelas 0 1-2 1. Totals: 19 18-30 59.3-pointers: Clinton 3 (Pei. Bingham 2, Flickinger), Marshall 1 (Petersen). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: Clinton 25, Marshall 19. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit man accused of drug offenses Beloit's CCI honored for work on Humane Society facility Family Services purchases former Royce School in Beloit Gin Blossoms to perform in Janesville Vehicle pileup reported on I-39/90 near Janesville Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime