BELOIT—The Beloit Turner boys basketball team has just about everything working in its favor right now.
The Trojans are super athletic and have a team full of shooters that can also turn around and wreak havoc on defense.
Big Foot was the lastest team to learn that first hand as the Chiefs (5-5, 3-3 Rock Valley Conference) fell to Turner (9-1, 5-1) 78-53 on Tuesday night.
“The Trojans are really fast and strong,” Big Foot head coach Hunter Price said. “And they’re deep. They’ve got a lot of kids off the bench that are really good players. They’re going to compete with a lot of good teams this year.”
Price isn’t kidding about the depth of this Turner team, and it was on full display Tuesday as four different Trojans scored 12 or more points.
The talent runs so deep that head coach Ken Watkins toyed with the idea of going five in and five out at the beginning of the game.
“Just to make sure we had ten guys who could get used to the game,” he added. “We’ve got a couple of different combinations that we can throw out there that do different things really well. We’re seeing guys really start to play to their strengths and embrace their roles.”
It looked like the Chiefs were fit to test Turner early on. Their three-point game was dominant, and back-to-back treys from junior Hudson Torrez gave Big Foot an 18-14 lead.
Torrez finished with a team-high 15 points by sinking five three-pointers.
The Trojans outscored the Chiefs 18-5 to take a 12-point lead into the half.
Junior Tyshawn Teague-Johnson was a huge spark off the bench, scoring seven points in the run while also taking to the sky to grab numerous rebounds. He finished with a team-high 18 points despite not playing half of the first half.
“He makes it look easy,” Watkins said. “He is long and athletic, and he shoots it well. They didn’t have any answers for him down low. Once he caught it and was deep, it was just a matter of did he finish or not?”
Buckets from seniors Will Lauterbach and Konner Giddley made it 46-30 early in the second half. But senior Evan Penniman sank two treys and hit a layup as Big Foot made it 50-42.
But the Trojans took back momentum in a commanding way, hitting several buckets while playing aggressive defense to ward off anymore Chiefs’ comeback attempts.
“We were just trying to pressure them,” junior Zay Howard said. “Eery single time we start pressuring teams right away in the second half, they make turnovers.”
Howard had a solid day on both ends of the court, finishing with 12 points while causing confusion with his defense.
Turner next plays Jefferson on Friday before facing conference-leading McFarland next Thursday. Big Foot will face East Troy on Friday.
“We’re just getting better and better every day,” Howard said. “That’s what we are focused on. That’s what matters. We have to keep pushing, and keep getting better.”
BELOIT TURNER 78, BIG FOOT 53
Big Foot…………….28 25—53
Beloit Turner……….40 38—78
BIG FOOT (fg ft-fta pts)—Torrez 5 0-0 15, Paul 0 4-5 4, Gerdes 2 3-4 9, Penniman 4 3-4 13, Corey 0 1-2 1, Nordmeyer 4 2-2 11, Robinson 0 0-1 0. Totals: 15 13-18 53.
BELOIT TURNER (fg ft-fta pts)—Howard 5 2-4 12, Giddley 4 4-6 12, Teague-Johnson 8 1-2 18, Lauterbach 6 3-4 15, Hoppe 1 4-4 6, Sutherland 2 0-0 5, Hughes 1 2-2 4, Repta 1 2-4 5, Terrell 0 1-2 1. Totals: 28 19-28 78.
3-pointers: BF 10 (Torrez 5, Gerdes 2, Penniman 2, Nordmeyer), BT 3 (Teague-Johnson, Sutherland, Repta). Fouled out: Robinson Total fouls: BF 25, BT 18.