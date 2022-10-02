MADISON, Wis.—The Beloit Turner football team has averaged about 33 points per game through its first six games of the season.
Quarterback Sean Fogel has broken the Trojans’ record for most passing yards in a game twice this season, and the offense broke several school records in last week’s loss to Lakeside Lutheran.
But on Friday night, the usually elite Trojans’ offense put a goose egg on the board as they were shut out 23-0 by Edgewood (5-2, 3-2 Capitol) at Breese Stevens Field in Madison for their fourth-straight loss.
“The Crusaders were a physical team,” head coach Derek Diehl said. “They bodied us. I thought we did okay in the trenches tonight. It was the skills positions that they were just far more advanced in with strength, size and speed.”
Edgewood drove down the field on their first possession and scored on a 14-yard touchdown run by QB Mason Folkers.
The Trojans (3-4, 1-4) followed with a solid drive of their own, moving into Crusaders’ territory. But an end around attempt on fourth down was briefly fumbled, and Beloit turned it over on downs.
On the ensuing drive, Folkers found Mark Haering for a 61-yard score, but Brent Hoppe rushed off the edge and smacked the extra point down for a block to keep it 13-0.
The Trojans’ defense forced and recovered the first of its two fumbles on the day on Edgewood’s next possession.
“Through conference play, the offense has been getting it done through the air,” Diehl said. “It was nice because the defense really stepped up, slowed them down, created turnovers and was flying around.”
Beloit then drove to the 10-yard line, but Edgewood did a great job locking up the Trojans’ receivers, and Fogel’s pass on fourth down sailed over the head of Will Lauterbach.
“Their defense was double-teaming Will and I,” wide receiver Tyler Sutherland said. “And they were able to get pressure on Sean really quickly. They are big and physical.”
The Trojans went into halftime down 13 points but had moved the ball decently well through two quarters. That changed in the second half, as the offense greatly struggled, failing to even pick up a first down.
“We were optimistic coming into the game,” Diehl said. “But Edgewood truly put their homework in. They had a good game plan to slow down and stop our passing game, which had been our bread and butter.”
Beloit’s offense averaged 404 yards per game coming into this week. The Crusaders held them to just 193 yards on Friday.
Beloit’s defense had a great game after allowing nearly 47 points per game over the previous three games. Edgewood only had 141 passing yards, and 61 of those yards came on one play.
The Trojans’ defenders largely kept the Crusaders quiet in the second half sans one long drive that was capped off by a Folkers TD run. Nathan Pozzani nabbed an interception late in the fourth quarter.
“The past couple of weeks, the defense wasn’t doing the greatest,” Sutherland said. “This week they really stepped it up, and the offense should have picked it up.”
Sutherland caught three passes for 28 yards on Friday, putting him at 680 yards on the year and breaking Sereno Ferone’s record (2017) for most receiving yards in one season.
Even more impressively, he broke a 55-year school record for career receiving yards that was held by Lee Howard (1,095). Sutherland is now at 1,109 yards with two games still to play in his senior season.
“He’s easy to coach,” Diehl said. “And he does the things we want him to do. He wants to play college football, that’s his goal.”
Beloit now returns home to finish the season against Lake Mills and Big Foot, and it must win both games to qualify for the playoffs.
“I told them that no one’s going to remember this game if you play well next week,” Diehl said. “We have to get back to the lab and be serious about what we’re trying to do.”
BOXSCORE:
Edgewood 23, Turner 0
Turner…………0 0 0 0—0
Edgewood…………7 6 3 7—23
Edge—Folkers, 14, run (Klestinski kick)
Edge—Haering, 61, pass from Folkers (kick blocked)
Edge—Klestinski, 31, kick
Edge—Folkers, 5, run (Klestinski kick)
TEAM STATS—First downs: BT 9, Edge 11. Rushing: BT 29-82, Edge 32-168. Passing: BT 111, Edge 141. Passes: BT 33-12-1, Edge 16-7-1. Fumbles: BT 2-0, Edge 3-3. Punt: BT 4-31.6, Edge 2-53. Penalties: BT 3-35, Edge 7-65.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS—Rushing: BT, Kurth 18-52, Hughes 9-29. Edge, Folkers 22-83, Thompson 6-37. Passing: Fogel 31-10-1, 78, Hughes 2-2-0, 33. Egde, Folkers 16-8-1, 141. Receiving: BT, Lauterbach 5-69, Sutherland 3-28. Edge, Haering 4-113, Klestinski 2-22.