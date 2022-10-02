BDN_221003_TurnerFB1
Buy Now

Turner’s Will Lauterbach, center, makes a catch in between two Edgewood defenders on Friday night in Madison.

 JIMMY OSWALD/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

MADISON, Wis.—The Beloit Turner football team has averaged about 33 points per game through its first six games of the season.

Quarterback Sean Fogel has broken the Trojans’ record for most passing yards in a game twice this season, and the offense broke several school records in last week’s loss to Lakeside Lutheran.

Recommended for you