BELOIT—When your closest win of the season so far is still by 15 points, it shows how great of a basketball team you just might have.
That’s the exact situation that Beloit Turner’s Trojans find themselves after downing Rock Valley Conference foe Evansville 55-40 on Tuesday night.
Most would be more than thrilled with this kind of victory, but Turner senior Tyler Sutherland knows that his team can do so much more.
“It was a tough win,” he said. “They’re a good team, hard to play against. Wasn’t the win we wanted, but a win is a win at the end of the day.”
A 15-point win may seem like a lot, but this is a Trojans team that has been beating opponents by an average margin of nearly 28 points per game.
Head coach Ken Watkins knew going in that the Blue Devils would be a tough opponent.
“You’re going to be in close games,” he said. “To think that we’re going to win every game by 20-plus points is unrealistic. Evansville has got size, athleticism and they’re really well coached.”
It was a true battle for Turner early on as both teams had a swift, aggressive defensive gameplan that limited scoring opportunities.
Turnovers and blocked shots were plentiful as the two teams played to a 13-all tie about halfway through the first half.
“Their two-three zone with their length made us reset a number of times,” Watkins said. “We actually called a few set plays to try to get some quality shots and our best offensive stuff really came in transition.”
Senior Konner Giddley gave the Trojans a nice lead when he stole the ball, scored on a breakaway layup and then sank the ensuing free throw after drawing a foul. He then scored another layup to make it 18-13, and Turner went on to hold a 22-17 lead at the half.
Sutherland sank one of his three treys to open the second half before the Trojans went on a 16-7 run to make it 41-28 with several Trojans buckets contributing to the run, and the lead proved to be too big for a comeback.
“We got about seven guys who can score individually every single night,” Sutherland said. “We’re a tough team to match up against. When we all play together, we’re a hard team to stop.”
Sutherland led the team with 15 points while also sinking several crucial treys.
“If Tyler makes a mistake, he’s like clockwork,” Watkins said. “You can pretty much guarantee that he’s going to make a play pretty quick because he’s never down long. If he doesn’t hit a couple of those big shots for us, that game could go the other way.”
Evansville’s aggressive defense would also prove to be their downfall as 15 of Turner’s second-half points came on free throws as the Blue Devils committed 24 total fouls.
Turner was 22-of-33 on free-throw attempts and Evansville went 0-for-3.
“When you’re playing an aggressive opponent, you just have to stay patient,” Sutherland said. “And let the game come to you.”