BELOIT—Sophomore shortstop Kamdyn Davis of Beloit Turner said she’s been battling a bit of a batting slump lately.
Not anymore.
Davis was the hero not once, but twice as the Trojans knocked off visiting McFarland 5-4 Thursday night in Rock Valley Conference softball.
Turner had jumped out to a 3-0 lead only to see the Spartans tie the game. Turner’s Kamryn Clark reached on an error to open the fifth inning and Grace Olmstead hit a bunt single. Davis then delivered an RBI single to center to put Turner back on top 4-3.
It stayed that way until McFarland tied it again in the top of the seventh.
With one out in the bottom of the inning, Olmstead doubled to left for the second time in the game. Davis deposited a base hit down the left field line to score Olmstead with the game-winner.
The victory went to Ryleigh Rose in the pitcher’s circle who allowed 12 hits, but didn’t walk a batter and kept Turner in the game throughout. She struck out two.
Both Davis and Olmstead finished the game 3-for-4.
After the game, three of the Trojans celebrated their college signings. Paloma Reyes announced she will play for NCAA Division III Beloit College. Jocelyn Jordan will play for NJCAA D-II Bryant & Stratton and Olmstead will play for NCAA D-III St. Mary’s University (Minn.).
• MOUNT HOREB 2, BRODHEAD 1: In a pitchers’ duel, host Mount Horeb scored two runs in the third inning and knocked off the visiting Cardinals in a non-conference game.
Brodhead’s lone run came in the fourth on a home run by McKenna Young. The Cardinals were held to three hits.
Young was the hard-luck loser in the pitcher’s circle, allowing four hits and two runs (one earned) in six innings. She walked one and struck out 11.
• DURAND 1, SOUTH BELOIT 0: Trinity Mesch pitched another stellar game with 13 strikeouts, but the SoBos were shut out by the combination of Mariyah Fritzel and Delaney Wirtjes.
Linescores:
Beloit Turner 5, McFarland 4
McFarland….021 000 1—4 12 3
B. Turner……300 010 1—5 9 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): McF, Bieri (L) 6.1-9-5-4-0-10. BT, Rose (W) 7.0-12-4-4-0-2.
Leading hitters: McF, Bercier 2x4, Fischer 1x2, 1 run; Judd 1x4, 1 run, 1 RBI. BT, Olmstead 3x4, 2 runs; Davis 3x4, 1 run, 2 RBI; Pingel 1x3, 1 run, 2 RBI; Jordan 1x3, 1 RBI; Rose 1x2. 2B: Judd, Olmstead 2, Pingel.
Mount Horeb 2, Brodhead 1
Brodhead…..000 100 0—1 3 5
Mount Horeb.002 000 x—2 4 0
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Br, Young (L) 6.0-4-2-1-1-11. MH, Dahlk (W) 7.0-3-1-1-1-10.
Leading hitters: Br, Risum 1x3; Young 1x2, 1 run, 1 RBI; Hoesley 1x3. MH, Swiggum 2x3, 1 run. 2B: Brummer. HR: Young.