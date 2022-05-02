BELOIT—The Beloit Turner softball team knows it’s got some top dogs to deal with soon.
Monday afternoon, they took care of a pack of Cougars.
The Trojans took down Clinton 8-3 on a typically cool, overcast day as they started a difficult stretch in the schedule.
Turner will welcome in Brodhead Friday before hosting Jefferson Tuesday, May 10.
“We figured coming into the season that Jefferson and Brodhead would be the top two teams, and that’s how it has played out so far,” Turner coach Brian Maxwell said. “They are the teams we are chasing, so we’ll have a really good idea of where we’re at after that.”
Monday’s game featured another strong outing from Ryleigh Rose in the circle and a terrific all-around game from Grace Olmstead.
Rose went the distance, striking out three Cougars along the way. If not for some defensive issues in a three-run sixth inning, she might have put seven zeroes on the board.
“You can always count on Ryleigh,” Maxwell said. “She’s just battle-tested. We had a few errors there in the sixth, and she came right back and set them down one-two-three in the seventh to finish it. That’s the kind of response you like to see.”
Olmstead was on base three times, scored twice and played terrific defense in center field.
“Grace made some nice plays with the bat and the glove today,” Maxwell said. “She made really good contact, and in center field she just can get to about everything. She’s got a great drop step and she’s got the speed to outrun a lot of balls.”
The Trojans scored three first-inning runs against Clinton freshman pitcher Ashley Theisen, who recently returned from a minor injury.
“Ashley’s been great for us,” Clinton coach Ross Reincke said. “Every time we step out on the field with her, we’ve got a chance to win. That’s all you can ask for. We’re hovering right around the .500 mark, and that’s with starting four freshmen.”
Clinton was led offensively by Allie Bell, who had a pair of hits, as did returning all-conference selection Paige Hendricks.
Turner added a run in the third, one more in the fourth and three in the bottom of the sixth to salt the game away.
“We brought the bats tonight, and that was really good to see,” Maxwell said. “We’ve had such a tough spring, like everyone else in Wisconsin has. We’re now to the point where we’re playing four games a week, and that’s tough too. But I really think we’re in a good spot overall, and we’re where we need to be.”
Olmstead said the team’s chemistry has led to a successful season.
“There’s always room for improvement, but I’m definitely happy with our team dynamic,” Olmstead said. “It was fun to play Clinton. They are definitely one of our rivals, and we all worked hard and leaned on each other and did well.”
Olmstead said the uneven start to the season, thanks in large measure to Mother Nature, has made things difficult.
“At first we only had indoor practices, and that’s really hard for outfielders especially,” Olmstead said. “Since we’ve been able to be outside, we’ve put in a lot of extra work to make sure we’re solid and playing the best we can.”
The Cougars are set to host Whitewater Tuesday if the weather holds up, while Turner stays home to face Edgerton.
Monday’s linescore:
Turner 8, Clinton 3
Clinton 000 003 0—3
Turner 301 103 X—8
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Cl, Theisen (L) 6.0-11-8-6-1-4; BT, Rose (W) 7.0-5-3-0-0-3.
Leading hitters: Cl, Bell 2x4, Hendricks 1x4, 1 run; Knueppel 1x3, 1 run, 1 RBI; Atkinson 1x2, 1 RBI. BT, Olmstead 1x3, 2 runs; Davis 1x4, 1 run, 1 RBI; Pingel 1x4, 1 run; Jordan 3x4, 3 RBI; Reyes 2x4, 1 run; Rose 2x4, 2 RBI; Meris 1x2, 1 RBI. 2B: Olmstead, Pingel.