BELOIT—Trust goes a long way for Beloit Turner pitcher Ryleigh Rose.
Not the type of power pitcher who’s going to blow batters away with a steady dose of fastballs, the junior prefers to nibble at corners against the better hitters and challenge the lesser ones.
She rarely walks a batter and she leans heavily on the defense behind her.
“I know they’ll always have my back,” she said.
The Trojans (16-4) certainly did Tuesday as they held off the Edgewood Crusaders for a chilly, breezy 5-2 victory in their WIAA Division 2 regional opener at home.
With Turner ahead 4-2 in the fifth, Edgewood loaded the bases with no outs, but Rose wriggled out of the jam. She got a strikeout, and a pair of popups to end it, including dangerous Grace Nwankwo, who had tripled in her previous at-bat.
“In those situations I just try to prevent them from hitting something hard and I have faith in my defense,” Rose said. “I throw the pitches that are called and this time it worked out great.”
Turner head coach Brian Maxwell said that’s happened before.
“Our defense has been rock solid all year,” he said. “We’ve been in that situation five times now where the bases are loaded and no outs and we haven’t given up a run. Ryleigh Rose’s pitching has been dynamite and our defense doesn’t get rattled. They’ll make mistakes here and there, but they come through when it counts.”
Edgewood got a leadoff single in the sixth, but that inning ended with a double play as right fielder Mikaya Pingel caught a fly ball and threw a laser to home plate to cut down a Crusader trying to score.
“To come through like that was really sweet,” Maxwell said. “The throw was so good our catcher had to wait for the runner. It killed their momentum.”
Edgewood got a two-out single in the seventh and had Nwankwo as the potential tying run in the on-deck circle when a groundout ended the game.
“I didn’t want to see her bat again,” Rose said.
Turner will host McFarland on Thursday. The Spartans routed Big Foot 11-0.
“They beat us by one (2-1) and we beat them by one (6-5) with a walkoff so it should be fun,” Rose said.
Edgewood scored a run in the first inning on a two-out bloop single, but the Trjoans wiped that away when Grace Olmstead beat out the first of her three hits, stole second and scored on a triple down the left field line by Kamdyn Davis.
Davis then scored on a sacrifice fly by Pingel.
“Our goal was to keep putting the ball in play and keep the pressure on their defense,” Maxwell said. “We didn’t always get the call, but that’s OK, we did what we wanted to do. The girls did a really nice job.”
Gabby Champeny reached on a two-out infield single in the second inning and Taylor Viens walked. Olmstead shot an RBI double over the third base bag to make it 3-1. Viens then scored on a wild pitch for a 4-1 lead.
Edgewood got a run back in the fourth as Nwankwo tripled to left and came home on a groundout, but the Crusaders were blanked after that.
Turner added a run in the fifth. Olmstead was again the catalyst with a leadoff single and steal. Davis also dropped down a bunt to send Olmstead to third. Edgewood dodged that bullet when Pingel flew out to left and Olstead was out trying to tag up and score. Jocelyn Jordan picked her up, though, knocking in Davis with a single to right for a 5-2 lead.
LInescore:
B. Turner 5, Edgewood 2
Edgewood…100 100 0—2 8 0
B. Turner…..220 010 x—5 8 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): E, Morland (L) 6.0-8-5-4-2-3. BT, Rose (W) 7.0-8-2-1-0-4.
Leading hitters: E, Yager 2x4; Nwankwo 2x3, 1 run, 1 RBI; BT, Olmstead 3x3, 1 run, 1 RBI; Davis 2x3, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Jordan 1x3, 1 RBI; Champeny 1x2, 1 run; 3B: Davis, Nwankwo.