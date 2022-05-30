BELOIT—Beloit Turner’s offensive fireworks ended on Thursday when its WIAA Division 2 regional final against McFarland was suspended by storms in the Stateline.
Fortunately, the five runs the Trojans scored before the rain carried over and they still had a strong defense spearheaded by shortstop Kamdyn Davis and reliable starting pitcher Ryleigh Rose.
McFarland scored four times in the fourth inning on Friday, but came up a run short as the Trojans hung on for a 5-4 victory and a regional title at Turner.
“Thursday we had all the momentum on our side,” Turner head coach Brian Maxwell said. “We were hitting and they had made some errors. There was pressure on them and everything was going our way.
“Then the storms roll in. The momentum switched quickly on Friday. They jumped out with the four runs. You’re thinking, what just happened here? Our offense wasn’t really clicking, but the defense was there. You can’t saw enough about Kam Davis. In that last inning she drop-steps from short and makes a heck of a back-pedaling catch. Then with runners on first and second she gets to a ball that if she doesn’t make that play it’s into left field and the game is tied. She is just so incredibly talented, she makes everything look so easy.”
Turner ended up taking two of three games from McFarland, regular-season included, with all three games decided by one run.
Rose scattered nine hits and allowed four runs. She walked two and struck out five.
“Ryleigh is a finesse pitcher who never gets rattled,” Maxwell said. “She worked through the fourth inning and came back strong. She hardly ever walks a batter. She hardly ever throws a wild pitch. She relies on our defense and she keeps us in games.”
McFarland starter Brynne Bieri went six innings, allowing seven hits and five runs (one earned), with one walk and six strikeouts.
The Trojans are back in action in sectional play on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Jefferson.
“There is no unknown here,” Maxwell said. “We know how talented they are. Their catcher and their shortstop are fantastic. We lost 4-2 there and 4-0 here (during the regular season). We know we can be there if we find some offense. That’s the key. We have to find ways to get on the board.
“I am so pleased with our kids this season. They’ve been so calm. We have some kids playing like they’ve been there before and they haven’t been there before. That’s wonderful to see.”
Linescore:
B. Turner 5, McFarland 4
McFarland..000 400 0—4 9 5
B. Turner…311 000 x—5 7 0
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): McF, Bieri (L) 6.0-7-5-1-1-6. Rose (W) 7.0-9-4-4-2-4.
Leading hitters: McF, Bercier 2x4, 2 RBI; Feed 3x4, 1 run. BT, Olmstead 2x4, 1 run; Davis 1x4, 1 RBI; Jordan 1x3, 1 RBI; Rose 2x3; Meris 1x2, 1 RBI. 2B: Rose. 3B: Davis.