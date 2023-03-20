BELOIT—The Beloit Turner softball team’s most defining trait can be summed up in two words: pure athleticism.
The Trojans will field a squad this season full of multi-sport athletes who excel in their respective sports, and they translate those skills over to the diamond.
“It is so fantastic,” second-year head coach Brian Maxwell said. “They stay conditioned. They’re always staying focused on the athleticism and training parts. And they’re always working with that team camaraderie and know it’s not about individuals at the end of the day.”
Turner will have four volleyball players on the roster: seniors Taylor Viens, Mikaya Pingel, Ryleigh Rose and Emily Nichols, who was also on the Trojans’ state-qualifying cheerleading team.
Add in Kamdyn Davis, a stout defender on the Chicago Mission 19U hockey team who has already verbally committed to NCAA Division I University of Minnesota-Duluth, and it’s easy to see how Turner is so well-rounded.
Last season’s Trojans finished 17-5 and edged McFarland 5-4 for a WIAA Division 2 championship before falling to Jefferson 6-2 in its sectional opener.
“We always played solid defense,” Maxwell said. “And for the most part, we didn’t give up any big innings and were in every single game.”
Turner lost All-Rock Valley Conference First Teamer Grace Olmstead but retained a first teamer in Davis, who will continue prowling the infield at shortstop.
“Kam is just a ball of energy,” Maxwell said. “When she shows up, she goes 110 percent. She is more self-coaching and critical of herself than any coach because she wants to do it right every single time.”
Davis paced the team’s lineup with a .449 batting average, but Turner isn’t necessarily the type of team to blow opponents away with its bats.
“We did things with our precision hitting,” Maxwell said. “We had the bunt or we had the sacrifice or we had to just move runners to score and do everything we needed to do. And our kids buy into that.”
Maxwell added that you can’t disregard the freshman class coming in this season either.
“We have three girls coming in that have played travel ball together,” he said. “They’re best friends that do everything together. And when you get in a team setting, that’s magical from a coach standpoint.”
Rose, who hit a solid .333 last season, will be the team’s premier pitcher. She had a 2.11 ERA with an 11-4 record last spring.
“Ryleigh is just calm, cool and collective,” Maxwell said. “She’s obviously a great athlete that brings that poise. When you see your pitcher doesn’t get rattled, (it helps the defense a lot).”
Rock Valley juggernauts Brodhead and Jefferson have built their teams around strong pitching, so Maxwell knows how important it is for the Trojans’ success.
“We also have a strong pitcher in Gabby Champeny,” he said. “She is a junior who plays travel ball and is a great player. So, having that one-two punch is very good for us.”
The Trojans open the season on Thursday when they host Evansville at 5 p.m.