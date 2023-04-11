BELOIT—Tuesday night’s game between the Beloit Turner softball team and Jefferson was one of those games where the first team to trip up at the wrong time would likely walk away the loser.
Unfortunately for the Trojans, they were that team as they fell 1-0 to the Eagles at the YMCA Youth Sports Complex.
“I told the girls that this was anybody’s game,” head coach Brian Maxwell said. “I’m very proud of them. They worked so hard, but it was just the little things, and in a game as tight as this it’s who makes that one mistake.”
That big slip up came in the top of the seventh. Jefferson’s Ashlyn Enke reached with no outs on an error on a mishandle by shortstop Kamdyn Davis. Aeryn Messmann laid down a solid bunt and, after getting the out at first, Enke took off for third. Taylor Viens’ throw sailed over the bag and rolled into the outfield, breaking the scoreless tie.
“Kam makes that play pretty much 10 out of 10 times,” Maxwell said. “And if Taylor makes that throw, the runner is out; she just hesitated. Those are things we are working on right now.”
The Trojans went down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the seventh to seal a dominant performance for the Eagles’ Messmann.
She allowed six hits and one walk while striking out six in the shutout.
“Aeryn has a really nasty riseball,” Ryleigh Rose said. “She has really good movement. When you see that ball jump like that, there’s not much you can do except for just throwing your bat at it.”
Rose was just as stout on the mound for Turner. She worked around traffic in several innings, often stranding runners at second or third with her ground ball-inducing pitches.
“I knew that when I went out there, I just had to throw the ball,” Rose said. “I had to put some movement on it to keep it away from the fat part of the bat. This came down to the wire.”
Rose finished by only allowing two hits and one walk while recording five punchouts.
“Ryleigh just brought it today,” Maxwell said. “She gets the ball in play and her defense makes plays, which is wonderful. She knows they have her back.”
The Trojans got runners on base in all but the final inning, but couldn’t find a way to bring any of them home as they left six total on.
Turner had its season cut short last year in a 6-2 loss to the Eagles in the sectional semifinals.
But Rose isn’t discouraged, she said she is not at all upset with how the team battled against Jefferson, which has reached the state tournament each of the past two seasons.
“Sometimes you come out on top, sometimes things happen,” she said. “If we do the same thing next time and we have a couple more hits, we win. It was a lot closer than last time, so that makes me feel good.”
JEFFERSON 1, TURNER 0
Jefferson…000 000 1 — 1 2 1
Turner……….000 000 0 — 0 6 4
Leading hitters: Jeff, Enke 1x3, 1 Run; Hesse 1x3. BT, Hoenig 2x3; Viens 1x3; Pingel 1x3; Meris 1x3; Champney 1x3.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — Jeff, Messmann (7.0-6-0-0-1-6); BT, Rose (7.0-2-1-0-1-5).