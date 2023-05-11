BELOIT—The Beloit Turner softball lineup always seems to be calm and collected when it steps up to the plate.
Whether the Trojans are adding onto a big lead or looking for a big swing for a comeback victory, their poise never falters.
So, while McFarland ace Brynne Bieri was throwing some good pitches, and the Spartans threatened at times with some solid hits, Turner steadily kept ahead for a 5-3 win on Thursday evening.
“McFarland always plays us tough,” head coach Brian Maxwell said. “They have some good bats, and (Bieri) is obviously very good. But what can you say about Ryleigh Rose? She pitched another gem, and the defense did what they’ve been doing all year. They had her back.”
It’s been a winning formula all season long for the Trojans (16-2). Rose is one of the best pitchers in the Rock Valley Conference, and she isn’t one to look for a big strikeout. She lets the opposing team hit it to one of her infielders or young outfielders, who get the out for her.
“Our defense doesn’t even blink,” Maxwell said. “They have that confidence that ‘Yeah, we can do this.’ And they’ve done it all year. I don’t know their fielding percentage exactly, but it has to be in the mid-90s.”
And the batters seem to know that the defense and Rose will come through, so they do their thing at the plate.
Beloit made it 1-0 in the first after Kamdyn Davis hit a shallow single into left field and then scored after Maddy Hoenig smashed a triple past the center fielder.
“I just had to time out the pitcher,” Hoenig said. “I really had to watch it out of her hand to make sure it wasn’t rising or changing up, make sure it wasn’t coming in slow.”
Hoenig went 2-for-3 with the RBI and a run scored, but Maxwell added that the freshman’s work behind the plate has been outstanding.
“One passed ball all year,” he said. “Maddy has that confidence. She makes it look effortless, and she’s calm. It really helps Ryleigh that Maddy has her back.”
Kamryn Clark and Davis both singled to start the bottom of the third, and Rose brought a run across with a groundout. Taylor Viens then smacked one to the shortstop, which ate up the fielder and allowed two more to score.
The Spartans (12-9, 9-8 RVC) cut it to 4-2 after Ella Wepking hit a two-run single back up the middle with one out, but the Trojans turned a double play to limit the damage.
Davis walloped a double over the center fielder’s head in the fifth, and she scored after Viens laced another one to the shortstop.
Davis went 3-for-3 with three runs scored, and she made several clean outs at shortstop.
“Kam just makes contact all the time,” Maxwell said. “She doesn’t strike out, and today she was driving it. It’s ridiculous how she makes a hard play in the field look very easy. It’s special.”
McFarland got one back on a RBI single in the sixth, but the Spartans couldn’t mount a comeback.
The Trojans ride a 12-game winning streak into their last game of the regular season, a non-conference game in Burlington on Monday.
“Everytime we play, we want to keep winning,” Hoenig said. “It’s kind of tense, but every win puts so much confidence in us.”
TURNER 5, MCFARLAND 2
McFarland 000 201 0 — 3 6 3
Turner 103 010 — 5 6 2
Leading hitters: McFa, Bercier 2x4, Bieri 1x3, 1 Run, Judd 1x3, 1 Run, Wepking 2x3, 3 RBIs. BT, Davis 3x3, 3 Runs, Hoenig 2x3, 1 Run, 1 RBI, Viens 1x3, 2 RBIs.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — McFa, Bieri (6.0-6-5-3-0-9), BT, Rose (7.0-6-3-3-1-4).