Turner senior Brent Hoppe officially signs with Central Michigan flanked by parents Chuck and Kristin on Wednesday.

 JIM FRANZ/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

BELOIT—If Derek Diehl had any concerns about whether Beloit Turner senior Brent Hoppe was ready for NCAA Division I football, they were quickly answered during practices heading up to the recent All-American Blue-Grey Bowl in Arlington, Texas.

“I saw a Division I left offensive tackle getting yelled at by the coaching staff and say (referring to Hoppe), ‘I can’t block him. What do you want me to do?” Diehl said. “That tells you right there that our little place in Beloit, Wisconsin, has a guy competing on a national stage against some of the best players and he can still do it all.”

