BELOIT—”Almost” only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades. In high school football, a one-point loss looks the same as a 60-point defeat in the won-loss column.
But the Beloit Turner football team (3-1) still has to feel pretty good despite suffering its first loss of the season after being edged 37-36 by perennial power Lodi last Friday.
“It was a dogfight,” head coach Derek Diehl said. “Our kids played good enough to win, but Lodi did the same. A lot of people said that was one of the best high school games they’ve ever seen, and we’re happy about that. But we are still not able to accept the loss.”
The Trojans scored with 24 seconds left in the game to pull within one point, but their two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful and the Blue Devils walked away with the win.
Turner now faces Columbus on Friday night, one of the best teams in the Capitol Conference and arguably one of the best in the state of Wisconsin.
The Cardinals went undefeated through the regular season last year before losing in Level 4 of the playoffs. They have yet to lose a game this season, and they have outscored their opponents 206-20.
“They have good athletes,” Diehl said. “They’re a strong program. Last year their running back Colton Burnell was the third-leading rusher in the state. They have two linemen on the watch list, and their quarterback doesn’t make mistakes. All those kids also go on defense.”
Burnell, a junior, has already rushed for 714 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. Senior QB Nathan Cotter has passed for 599 yards with nine touchdowns and only one interception.
“Our defense is going to have to get a hold of Cotter in between the gaps,” Diehl said. “We need to get to him early, and we need to swarm around the ball.”
The Trojans’ offense will have to show out one week after a record-breaking performance from QB Sean Fogel, who threw for 348 yards, a school record, and had four touchdown passes.
“Sean’s very accurate,” Diehl said. “He trusts his receivers and appreciates all the work upfront. He’s excelling in his craft and in his delivery of the football. He has a good grasp of our offensive concept.”
Fogel has good reason to put faith in his receivers as Tyler Sutherland caught six passes for 165 yards last week, the third-best performance in school history. Will Lauterbach added five catches for 86 yards.
“They’ve played football together all of their lives,” Diehl said. “It’s fun to watch them work together and see them happy for each other when one is having success. It’s an unselfish group, but they are also competitors who want the football.”
In other Friday night games involving Stateline Area teams:
• WESTOSHA CENTRAL (4-0, 2-0 SLC) at BMHS (2-2, 1-1 SLC): The Purple Knights are coming off a 42-14 win over Elkhorn in which Toby Robinson rushed 14 times for 187 yards and Decarlos Nora added 19 for 124. Stopping the Falcons will mean slowing down QB Brock Koeppel, who has accounted for 811 yards passing and 309 rushing.
• CLINTON (3-1, 1-1 Eastern Suburban) at HORICON/HUSTISFORD (1-3, 1-1): The Cougars fell to Marshall last week, 20-18, despite yet another big game from QB Peyton Bingham, who had another big game going 11-for-16 for 158 yards and 27 carries for 171 yards.
Bingham should put up big numbers again this week against H/H, which won last week 10-7 in two overtimes over Palmyra-Eagle, but allowed an average of 50.6 points in losing its first three games.
• BRODHEAD/JUDA (4-0, 2-0 SWC) at RIVER VALLEY (0-4, 0-1 SWC): The Cardinals were without Leon Saunders last week, but his brother Isaac stepped up and rushed for 96 yards and two TDs in a 41-0 rout of Platteville.
The host Blackhawks are 0-4, but lost by a touchdown or less the past two weeks. Still, they’ll have a tall order against the Cardinals.
• LAKE MILLS (2-2, 0-2 Capitol) at BIG FOOT (1-3, 0-2 Capitol: After an opening win, the Chiefs have dropped three straight including 54-0 to Lakeside Lutheran last week. The L-Cats have dropped their past two games.
• DARLINGTON (3-1) at PARKVIEW/ALBANY (0-4): The Vikings’ defense has been challenged all season and this won’t be any different. In its wins, Darlington has scored 47, 53 and a whopping 72 points.
• HONONEGAH (3-0 NIC-10) AT FREEPORT (1-2 NIC-10): The Indians are coming off a 31-16 win over Guilford while Freeport lost a 6-0 heart-breaker to Auburn. The Pretzels allowed 45 points in a loss to Belvidere North and will be hard-pressed to slow down the Indians offensive machine.
• SOUTH BELOIT (2-1) at ALDEN-HEBRON (2-1): The SoBos hammered Christian Life 62-8 last week as Kaden Myhres and Leorence Kostka combined for 309 yards rushing and six touchdowns.
• NORTH BOONE (0-3) at ROCKFORD CHRISTIAN (1-2): After two close losses, the Vikings fell to Genoa-Kingston 41-19 last week. A victory this week is crucial.