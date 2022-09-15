BDN_220916_Sean Fogel
Buy Now

Quarterback Sean Fogel triggers Beloit Turner’s explosive attack.

 Jim Franz/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT—”Almost” only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades. In high school football, a one-point loss looks the same as a 60-point defeat in the won-loss column.

But the Beloit Turner football team (3-1) still has to feel pretty good despite suffering its first loss of the season after being edged 37-36 by perennial power Lodi last Friday.

Recommended for you