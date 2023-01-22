JVG_230123_TURNERBB07.jpg
Beloit Turner’s Konner Giddley attempts a contested layup during Friday night's game against East Troy.

 ANTHONY WAHL/ADAMS PUBLISHING GROUP

BELOIT—Some may have been worried that the Beloit Turner boys basketball team would suffer an offensive hangover after an impressive 93-27 rout of Whitewater on Tuesday.

Those worries quickly evaporated after the Trojans jumped out to a solid lead and went on to have yet another explosive offensive performance as they took down East Troy 95-65 on Friday night. 

