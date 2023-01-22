BELOIT—Some may have been worried that the Beloit Turner boys basketball team would suffer an offensive hangover after an impressive 93-27 rout of Whitewater on Tuesday.
Those worries quickly evaporated after the Trojans jumped out to a solid lead and went on to have yet another explosive offensive performance as they took down East Troy 95-65 on Friday night.
It was the third time this season that Turner (12-2, 8-2 Rock Valley Conference) has scored 90+ points and the seventh game where it put up 80 or more points.
“Our guys came out with some pretty good energy,” head coach Ken Watkins said. “There’s a lot of different ways we can score it. We've done a nice job of getting the ball inside and scoring. Part of that has been generating turnovers, but it's hard to key in on one guy when you've got five guys averaging double figures.”
Watkins said he was a little worried about his team being a little too comfortable after such a dominating win and added it would have been really easy to take a breath when they learned that East Troy (5-8, 5-5) leading scorer Ryan Weed (20.8 ppg) would be out.
“The first game of the season he had 29 points and 15 rebounds on us,” Watkins said. “I didn’t think we got too comfortable. We still came out excited to play.”
The Trojans have often touted that almost any guy on any night can score 20+ points, and Friday night showed that they aren't speaking hyperbole.
Senior Will Lauterbach scored the first six points of the night as the Turner defense forced turnovers on the first three East Troy possessions, scoring buckets off of each of them.
“Our defense was just paying attention,” senior Konner Giddley said. “We had our heads on a swivel. We didn’t communicate that well, that’s something to work on. But we’re getting there.”
The lack of communication didn’t seem to be an issue as the Trojans’ defense stole the ball, contested shots, and just straight up bullied the East Troy offense for 36 minutes.
Lauterbach had already scored 12 points into the later part of the first half when he got into foul trouble. That’s when Turned showed off the depth of that starting five.
Giddley scored eight points and junior Tyshawn Teague-Johnson had six with Lauterbach out, allowing the Trojans to hold a 51-29 lead at the half.
“Konner is a high-energy kid,” Watkins said. “We ask an awful lot of him because we're usually asking him to guard the other team's best player. He’s a kid willing to sacrifice a little bit of his offensive game to work really hard defensively.”
Giddley finished with 17 points.
After halftime, it was just a matter of keeping the foot on the gas.
East Troy went to the perimeter to try and find some points. It produced modest results, but the Turner offense never let up on its way to a 30-point victory.
Teague-Johnson led the way with 21 points along with a nice alley-oop dunk to keep the crowd energized.
“Tyshawn is incredible,” Giddley said. “He’s long and tall. He can jump out of the gym, so you’re going to throw it if he has that guy sealed. If he’s under the rim, it’s turn and score.”