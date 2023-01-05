BELOIT—Beloit Turner’s varsity football head coaching position didn’t stay vacant for long.
For a replacement, the search settled on a few yards down the sideline.
Defensive Coordinator Grant McLain, 31, has been promoted to head coach.
A Turner alum, McLain replaces Derek Diehl, who accepted the job of Safety and Security Director at Lawrence University in Appleton. Diehl had coached the Trojans since 2015.
“I am super excited,” McLain said. “I tried to be Derek’s right-hand man. I did a lot of behind the scenes work, learning from him. He was a fantastic mentor. He really prepared me for this opportunity.”
Diehl fully endorses their choice.
“Grant is ready,” Diehl said. “The past two seasons I tasked him with a lot of administrative duties in preparation for this. I kind of knew that moving down the road was a possibility for me and if I’m not preparing an assistant coach to be a head coach, that’s not right.”
McLain is the third former Diehl assistant to become a head coach, joining Brad Dement at Beloit Memorial and Dan Barutha at Lakeland Union in Minocqua.
“It is pretty special to be able to come back to your alma mater and make an impact on the school and community,” McLain said.
He has a long-term relationship with Turner Athletic Director Andy Coldren, who was head football coach in McLain’s playing days. The 2010 alum was an All-Rock Valley Conference First Team center and Second Team linebacker as a senior. He went on to play at Carroll University, graduating in 2014.
“I wasn’t sure what his career plans were going to be, but he definitely had all the attributes to be a coach,” Coldren said. “He was a leader on the field and he always helped with the younger kids when he was a senior. This is a great fit for him.”
McLain has been an assistant football and varsity basketball coach at Turner all eight seasons he has been employed there as a physical education teacher.
“He brings a lot of energy and he is a very positive person,” Coldren said. “We’re excited about the future.”
The Trojans finished 4-5 last fall with a stellar class of 16 seniors. They’ll be difficult to replace, particularly in the rugged Capitol Conference.
“It’s a tough conference,” McLain said. “If we were still in the old Rock Valley, we’re one of the top two or three teams. We lose quite a bit of talent and we have a smaller junior class, but our freshmen/sophomore groups are solid.
“We’re going to continue to build relationships with our younger kids and try to create a strong feeder program to the high school. We want a kid to grow up wanting to be a Turner Trojan football player.”
McLain is married to Kayla McLain, who is employed by the Turner School District as a Behavior Specialist at Garden Prairie Intermediate School. They have two children, Clara and Bennett.