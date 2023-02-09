BELOIT—The Beloit Turner Trojans were biting at the bit for the chance to take some revenge against Edgerton.
Mother nature muzzled the Trojans for the time being after Thursday night’s Rock Valley Conference boys basketball showdown between the Crimson Tide and Turner was postponed due to inclement weather.
The game was rescheduled for Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. The second-place Trojans (17-2, 11-2 RVC) will be more than ready to take on Edgerton (12-7, 9-4), which is tied for third place with Evansville.
“The Edgerton-Turner game has become a big one in the last few years,” head coach Ken Watkins said. “We’ve played three times the last (four years), and the stands are usually full. They’re usually really competitive games. It’s a game our kids really look forward to playing.”
Maybe this year even more so.
The Tide handed Turner its first loss of the season back on Dec. 16 as the Trojans fell 62-51 in Edgerton.
And with Turner having such a solid season that contains only two losses, you could see why the Trojans are extra eager to defend their home court.
“I’m looking forward to playing them,” senior Konner Giddley said. “I still think about that game just sitting in class. I’m really looking forward to those matches this season.”
Part of the reason Turner has seen so much success is its dynamic offense. The Trojans have scored 80 or more points in nine of their games this season, and four different players’ points per game average is in the double-digits.
Senior Will Lauterbach (14.8), junior Tyshawn Teague-Johnson (14.4), Giddley (12.2) and junior Zay Howard (10.5) are the usual suspects to stuff the stat sheet.
“Will’s been our most consistent scorer all season,” Watkins said. “He’s scoring off steals, running the floor, offensive rebounds, buckets from the perimeter and at the rim.”
Howard can often be seen using his speed to take the ball coast-to-coast for a layup, and Watkins said he is really hitting his stride late in the season.
“He had 14 assists against Lake Mills on Tuesday, which ties a school record,” Watkins said. “He’s been good all year, but the last three or four games, he’s been terrific.”
And the productivity continues on the bench, where players like senior Avonte’ Repta can come in and make an impact.
“Repta’s been giving us a scoring punch really the last half dozen games or so,” Watkins said “When you’re bringing guys off the bench that are averaging double figures, that’s pretty good.”
But Edgerton can cause some frustration for defenses as well.
As a team the Tide average about 71 points per game, and only allow about 57 from the opposing squad.
Junior Leyton McKillips leads Edgerton with 16.1 ppg.
“Their players are really skilled,” Watkins said. “They can handle the ball, pass it, shoot it and always play hard. They play great defense. They’re a scrappy team that can make you pay if you aren’t ready to play hard.”
Watkins gave his team an extra night of rest with the unexpected night off, but he knows his team will need to be ready to go come Wednesday.
“We have to be able to contain these guys and not let them get to the rim,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’ll come down to rebounding and points in the paint.”