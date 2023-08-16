JEFFERSON, Wis.—The Beloit Turner girls golf team finished seventh in their second outing of the season, a mini meet held at Jefferson Golf Course, on Wednesday morning.

Senior Bethini Mosher and sophomore Portia Segerstrom shared team-low score with 57s. Senior Lillyana Watters shot a 58 while sophomores Emma Staack and Emma Edwards shot 62s.

  

