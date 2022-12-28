DODGEVILLE, Wis.—The Beloit Turner boys basketball team once again pulled off a thrilling victory in the Dodgeville Shootout, sneaking by Cambridge 56-54 on Wednesday afternoon.
The Trojans held a slim 26-25 lead at the half, and the second half was just as close as the first with the two teams neck-and-neck throughout the match.
The Bluejays tied it up with about 14 seconds left, and head coach Ken Watkins called a timeout for Turner. The Trojans moved the ball down the court, passed it around, and then senior Will Lauterbach sank a layup with just 1.8 seconds left.
Cambridge tried quickly answering, but senior Konner Giddley stole the ball as Turner moved to 8-1 overall on the season.
Avonte Repta led the team with 13 points while hitting three treys, and the Trojans continued to showcase the well-roundedness that they possess.
Giddley hit two three-pointers on his way to 12 points, and Lauterbach put up nine points. Zay Howard posted seven points, Tyshawn Teague-Johnson scored six and Tyler Sutherland had five.
Cambridge was led by Matt Buckman, who scored 26 points.
• EASTLAND HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT: South Beloit kept its winning ways going in Eastland on Wednesday as it demolished West Caroll 73-22 to move on to the tournament championship.
Sophomore Ross Robertson led the team with 22 points while Jared Schober had a day to remember as he scored a career-high 14 points.
Blake Ayotte also scored in the double-digits as he poured on 11 points, and Leorence Kostka had eight.
The SoBos will take on Pecatonica Thursday night at Eastland High School at 6:30 p.m. as they look to take home the tournament crown.
• CATHOLIC CENTRAL 65, PARKVIEW 55: The Vikings kept pace with the host Hilltopers, only trailing by three at halftime, but were outscored 41-34 in the second half behind a flurry of points from Evan Krien. He scored 16 points in the second half as he went 6-of-6 from the stripe to propel Catholic Central to victory.
Parkview (2-6) was very successful from distance, putting up nine three-pointers as Aiden Crane and Dayne Butzler each had three.
Crane led the way with 19 points while Butzler had 10.
• NEW GLARUS 72, BRODHEAD 48: The Cardinals (4-5) only found themselves down 33-25 after the first half, but a surge from the Knights in the second half made for a lopsided loss.
The three-pointers were raining from the sky for Brodhead in the first half as Sam Searls hit two and Cullen Walker and Gabe Bockhop each had one.
But the Cardinals had trouble shooting in the second half with only Bockhop and Searls getting points on field goals. The rest of Brodhead’s points came from free throws.
Searls led the team with 16 points while Bockhop scored 11.
New Glarus’ AC Strok had 21 points while Ethan Friedrich had 18.
• GIRLS BASKETBALL: ST. CHARLES NORTH 39, HONONEGAH 38: Katrina Stack converted a pair of free throws with 1.5 seconds remaining to lift St. Charles North to a come-from-behind 39-38 victory over Hononegah in the Dundee-Crown Holiday Tournament Wednesday.
The Indians (13-3) led 38-32 with just under 3 minutes remaining, but didn’t score again as they dropped their second straight after winning 12 straight games.
Emma Clark led Hononegah with 13 points, all coming in the first half as the Indians led 24-18.
Bre Carter, coming off a 22-point game against Barrrington, was in foul trouble throughout and held to five points.
Alyssa Hughes had 13 and Reagan Sipla 12 to lead the Northstars.
Hononegah plays Lake Forest at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.