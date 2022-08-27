BELOIT—Only one word comes to mind when describing the first two weeks of the Beloit Turner Trojans’ season.
Domination.
One week after beating East Troy in a 48-0 route, Turner rolled over the Saint Francis Mariners 42-8 Friday night in Beloit.
Head coach Derek Diehl continues to be impressed with how his team has started the season.
“I’m proud of the way we executed,” he said. “We got to do some quick hurry-up tempo stuff (on offense) that we haven't been able to do in the past and executed that very well. And we played a great defensive game.”
After turning the ball over on downs on their first drive, the Trojans put their foot on the gas and never let off, scoring on their next six possessions.
Senior Tyler Sutherland kicked off the run with a 16-yard touchdown reception from senior quarterback Sean Fogel.
Sutherland was dominant on the scoring possession, making a nice catch on third and long in between two Mariners’ defenders to keep the drive alive.
On his touchdown, Sutherland took the sky, twisting his body back to the ball to make the catch and put the Trojans on the board.
Diehl said that kind of play is the norm for the receiver.
“(Sutherland) just comes down with tough catches in the endzone,” he said. “The touchdown catch was great, but the best catch I saw was one he made in traffic on a dig, it was a tight window, and he was able to get it in and hold onto the football with contact.
“Having those kinds of catches that everyone loves to see, the scores and those circus catches that he has the ability to make, (is awesome). But it's the toughness inside.”
While Sutherland is a beast on the field, making “SportsCenter" like catches, he is a humble guy off the field, crediting his teammates with his success.
“Sean just threw it up there,” he said. “And I just had to go up and get it. That’s about it. Sean’s a good quarterback, so.”
Sutherland finished with 57 yards and one touchdown on four receptions.
Running back Jayce Kurth, who was the Beloit Daily News’ Prep Athlete of the Week in week one after rushing for 147 yards and a touchdown, had another solid week, carrying the ball 14 times for 138 yards and a TD, averaging nearly 10 yards per carry.
Kurth made several tough runs in the first half, running large defensive lineman over for first downs and setting up the Trojans to get into the endzone, and he had a 20-yard touchdown run to increase Turner’s lead to 14-0 early in the second quarter.
The Trojans’ defense got the ball back to the offense on back-to-back drives via fumble, both of which were recovered by Brent Hoppe.
“When our defense works well, we get short fields,” Sutherland said. “It’s easy to score that way, and they work hard every day.”
Turner held Saint Francis to 87 total offensive yards, 65 on the ground and 22 via the pass.
After the fumble, Will Lauterbach snagged a pass out of the air and outraced several defenders for a 27-yard reception to put the Trojans at the three-yard line. Fogel found Hughes wide open in the end zone on the next play to make it 21-0.
“Sean's a great passer,” Diehl said. “And he is definitely a leader on the offense. He told me the game is getting slower for him, and I told him that’s because he’s getting older. We expect him to work week in and week out.”
Turner’s defense did its job protecting the lead as it forced three fumbles, with two of them recovered by Hoppe and the third caused by him.
“He’s just a dawg,” Sutherland said. “He probably works the hardest at practice every day, and he's such a great leader.”
Hoppe also had a one-yard touchdown run to give the Trojans a 28-0 lead going into halftime.
“He wasn't challenged very much today,” Diehl said. “He was able to do what he wanted. But, his discipline and some of the interior stuff he's doing, we're proud of his progress. He's so valuable to us.”
Hughes took over the quarterback role in the second half due to the lopsided lead, and he found Lauterbach for a 16-yard touchdown pass.
Lauterbach lead the Trojans with 103 yards on six receptions.
Turner put in its JV guys for much of the second half as a running clock was instituted, and it walked away with a 42-8 victory over the Mariners.
“Momentum is a big deal in high school sports,” Diehl said. “When you're having success and you're feeling good about your accomplishments, that always carries into the next week. It's an extremely tough conference that we play in, and we're not taking anything for granted.”
The Trojans will look to continue their success Friday at 7 p.m. when they take on New Glarus/Monticello at home.
• BOXSCORE:
Beloit Turner 42, Saint Francis 8
Saint Francis… 0 0 0 8 – 8
B. Turner… 7 21 7 7 – 42
BT – Sutherland, 16, pass from Fogel (Erickson kick)
BT – Kurth, 20, run (Erickson kick)
BT – Hughes, 3, pass from Fogel (Erickson kick)
BT – Hoppe, 1, run (Erickson kick)
BT – Lauterbach, 16, pass from Hughes (Erickson kick)
BT – Pozzani, 1, run (Erickson kick)
SF – Hicks, 11, run (Johnson 2-pt run)
Team stats: First downs: SF 6, BT 16. Rushing: SF 24-62, BT 31-230. Passing: SF 22, BT 180. Passes: SF 7-3-0, BT 19-16-0. Fumbles: SF 3-2, BT 0-0. Punts: SF 3-27.0 BT 0-0. Penalties: SF 4-36, BT 12-95.
Individual leaders: Rushing: BT, Kurth 14-138, Hughes 5-28. SF, Johnson 12-58. Passing: BT, Fogel 15-13-0, 146, Hughes 4-3-0, 34. SF, Diaz 3-7-0, 22. Receiving: BT, Lauterbach 6-103, Sutherland 4-57. SF, Hicks 2-18.