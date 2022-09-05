BDN_220906_Turner FB1
Buy Now

Turner QB Connor Hughes follows tight end Brent Hoppe’s (8) block Friday night against New Glarus/Monticello.

 Jim Franz/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT—Beloit Turner’s offense sputtered through the first half with regular starting quarterback Sean Fogel wearing shorts and a baseball cap on the sidelines.

Fortunately, Brent Hoppe and Tyler Kramer led a tenacious defensive effort by the Trojans that kept the game scoreless into the third quarter.

Recommended for you