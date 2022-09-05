BELOIT—Beloit Turner’s offense sputtered through the first half with regular starting quarterback Sean Fogel wearing shorts and a baseball cap on the sidelines.
Fortunately, Brent Hoppe and Tyler Kramer led a tenacious defensive effort by the Trojans that kept the game scoreless into the third quarter.
When New Glarus/Monticello did take a 6-0 lead, Turner fans had to wonder when the team that tallied 90 points in winning its first two games was going to show up.
They just had to be a little more patient. Fogel’s backup, Connor Hughes, went from the hot seat to grilling the Glarner Knights. He enjoyed a strong second half, tossing two touchdown passes and running for another in a 27-12 victory.
“I was taking first-team reps in practice this week, but it’s much different going up against our freshmen scout team than it is going against 6-5 linemen out here,” Hughes said. “Once I got comfortable and once our line got accustomed to a new cadence and a new QB, we settled in and showed what we could do.”
NG/M made that necessary when junior quarterback Max Marty connected with AC Strok twice, for 41 yards and then 19 and a score. The Trojans blocked the low extra-point kick with 9:09 left in the third quarter.
The Trojans answered with a steady dose of senior running back Jayce Kurth. They went 65 yards in 15 plays, all on the ground and almost all by Kurth, including the final three yards. Mike Erickson’s point-after put the Trojans up 7-6.
Kurth had his third straight 100-plus rushing game with 28 carries for 127 yards.
“Our run game definitely opened up our passing game,” said Hughes, who had 92 yards on 13 carries as Turner rushed for 269 yards. “Jayce is just unstoppable this year. He lifted all off-season and he just doesn’t get tired. He wore them down.”
Turner’s defense got a jolt when standout Hoppe had to leave the lineup suffering from cramps.The Trojans missed his steady pressure and the Glarner Knights put together another scoring drive with Strok, playing wildcat quarterback, running 10 yards for a touchdown with 10:59 left in the fourth quarter. Tyler Sutherland broke up a pass on the conversion to leave it 12-7.
Hoppe quickly chugged a Gatorade and went back in at tight end, contributing a key play when he snatched teammate Nate Pozzani’s fumble out of the air and galloped to the NG/M 29-yard line. Two plays later, Hughes found Sutherland open down the sideline for a 25-yard TD play. The Trojans botched a two-point pass, but were ahead to stay at 13-12 with 8:43 left.
Hoppe helped make certain NG/M’s next drive would stall with a sack on first down.
“We’re fired up for every game on defense, but this one in particular,” Hoppe said. “I feel great about our performance as a whole. We had a shutout in the first half, a little breakdown in the second, but we turned it up and turned it around in the fourth quarter.”
Turner head coach Derek Diehl said Hoppe’s contribution was made more effective by moving him around on defense.
“He is who he is and he is going to dominate most fields,” Diehl said. “But it wasn’t just about him. The whole defense stepped up and made a lot of plays.”
Also standing out was senior linebacker Tyler Kramer.
“Tyler is a three-year starter and has been honorable mention all-conference twice already,” Diehl said. “He is playing really well. He is very smart with his reads and he is always in the right position.”
The Trojans scored on their next two possessions in the fourth quarter to put the game away. They took advantage of excellent field position on the first, capping a 56-yard drive with a fourth-down 31-yard TD pass from Hughes to Will Lauterbach. Erickson added the PAT.
On the second play after the kickoff, Devon Losey intercepted a pass and gave Turner the ball at the NG/M 32. Kurth had two big runs, setting up a 4-yard TD scamper by Hughes. Erickson made it 27-12 to seal the win.
Diehl said Hughes not only conquered adversity, he led the Trojans to the sort of fourth quarter they’re going to need to see a lot of from now on.
“We’re going to have a lot of close games and we’re going to have to win them playing that way down the stretch,” he said.
• NOTES: The Trojans travel to Lodi Friday for their first road game. Fogel, out with an unspecified injury, says he’ll return for that game. …The Trojans had 17 first downs and 407 yards in total offense compared to nine and 267 for the Glarner Knights.
• BOXSCORE:
Beloit Turner 27, NG-M 12
New Glarus-M…0 0 6 6—12
B. Turner………0 0 7 20—27
NG-M—Strok, 19, pass from Marty (kick blocked)
BT—Kurth, 3, run (Erickson kick)
NG-M—Strok, 10, run (pass failed)
BT—Sutherland, 25, pass from Hughes (pass failed)
BT—Lauterbach, 31, pass from Hughes (Erickson kick)
BT—Hughes, 4, run (Erickson kick)
TEAM STATS: First downs: NG-M 9, Turner 17. Rushing: NG-M 28-106, BT 47-269. Passing: NG-M 161, BT 138. Passes: NG-M 21-10-2, BT 17-6-1. Punts: NG-M 5-27.0, BT 3-28.7. Fumbles: NG-M 1-0, BT 2-0. Penalties: NG-M 10-53, BT 5-40.
IINDIVIDUAL LEADERS: NG-M, Marty 14-77. BT, Kurth 28-127, Hughes 13-92. Passing: Marty 21-10-2, 161. BT, Hughes 17-6-1, 138. Receiving: NG-M, Strok 5-131, BT, Lauterbach 3-74, Sutherland 1-25, Kurth 1-28.