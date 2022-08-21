BELOIT—After his football team rolled over visiting East Troy 48-0 on Friday night in its season opener, Beloit Turner head coach Derek Diehl gave his Trojans the next day off as well as a little postgame advice.
Stay humble.
“We haven’t been there for awhile, but this program has been there before,” Diehl said. “It has done well in the past. We need to remember what that feels like, but also remember what it feels like to be on that other side of the ball. Games can be won or lost, but your character follows you and we need to make sure we win with grace.”
The players putting up all the big numbers certainly got the message. Jayce Kurth, who rushed for 147 yards; quarterback Sean Fogel, who threw a school-record record five touchdown passes and Will Lauterbach, who caught three of them, all made sure not to criticize their opponent, but rather heap praise on their teammates, particularly the unsung heroes up front.
“I can’t say enough about my offensive line,” Kurth said. “You’re only a good running back if you have a good offensive line.”
They didn’t forget the coaching staff, either.
“This all started in practice where the coaches all had us so focused,” Lauterbach said. “There weren’t many errors and we carried that into the game.”
“Yeah, we came out ready,” Fogel said. “We have other teams to face and we have to get ready for them, but this was a good start. My hat’s off to my line. They couldn’t have been better. Jace ran hard, my receivers caught the ball and we didn’t make many mistakes.”
He didn’t leave out the defense.
“The defense turned it up a notch as the game went on,” Fogel said. “Coach (Grant) McLain really got that group playing well.”
Fogel led Turner to two touchdown drives in each of the first two quarters, tossing three TD passes by halftime for a 28-0 lead.
Fogel hit Connor Hughes for 40 yards to set up Hughes’ short touchdown run. Kurth’s charges through holes and would-be tacklers were featured in the second march, but Fogel ended it by hitting Lauterbach for 4 yards and a score.
In each instance, Mark Erickson booted the extra point and then blasted a kickoff into the endzone for a touchback.
East Troy couldn’t get on track against Turner’s defense, with a fumble recovery by Colby Lengjak snuffing out an early threat and Zay Howard’s blanket coverage tormenting big-play receiver Sean Wiley.
Turner took control in the second quarter, scoring on a 70-yard drive capped by Fogel’s 34-yard TD strike to Lauterbach. A key stop for a loss by Kooper Huffman forced a quick East Troy punt and Turner tacked on another score with a 12-play drive covering 83 yards. Most of it was Kurth, but on third-and-goal Fogel went back to Lauterbach for a 2-yard TD pass.
The dire weather forecast that had caused the game to be moved up an hour started closing in during the second half, but only after Turner had tacked on three touchdowns.
Fogel found Hughes open for a 53-yard TD strike on the Trojans’ first possession of the second half and an interception by Brent Hoppe put them back in business at the East Troy 13. Three plays later, Fogel found Tyler Sutherland in the corner of the end zone and Erickson added the PAT for a 42-0 lead.
An interception by linebacker Tyler Kramer set up Turner’s last touchdown at the East Troy 12. A penalty pushed them back a little, but a 12-yard burst by Kurth set up his own 1-yard TD dive.
The game had a running clock when it was stopped with 9:25 left after referees saw lightning on the horizon.
“I’m really proud of the kids,” Diehl said. “We work off the three perfects: perfect attendance, perfect attitude and perfect effort. We did that all week. This was the best we prepared for a game and it showed.”
• NOTES: Fogel’s five TD passes broke the record of four he set last year against East Troy. That had tied Greg Gaffey, who did it twice (1967 and 1968, both against Hononegah). …Lauterbach’s three TD receptions tied the school record held by several individuals. …Next up for the Trojans is another home game Friday against St. Francis.
BOXSCORE:
Beloit Turner 48, East Troy 0
East Troy… 0 0 0 0—0
B. Turner…14 14 20 0—48
BT—Hughes, 7, run (Erickson kick)
BT—Lauterbach, 4 pass from Fogel (Erickton kick)
BT—Lauterbach, 34, pass from Fogel (Erickson kick)
BT—Lauterbach, 2, pass from Fogel (Erickson kick)
BT—Hughes, 47, pass from Fogel (Erickson kick)
BT—Sutherland, 9, pass from Fogel (Erickson kick)
BT—Kurth, 2, run (kick missed)
First downs: ET 6, BT 18. Rushing: ET 19-68. BT 31-161. Passing: ET 8, BT 182. Passes: ET 15-1-2, BT 20-15-0. Fumbles: ET 1-1, BT 1-0. Punts: ET 4-39.0, BT 2-45.0. Penalties: ET 3-25, BT 8-75.
Individual leaders: Rushing: BT, Kurth 20-147, Ingram 1-19. Passing: BT, Fogel 20-15-0, 182. Receiving: BT, Hughes 6-96, Lauterbach 4-52, Sutherland 3-26.