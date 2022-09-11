LODI, Wis.—While Beloit Turner’s football team lost some ground to undefeated Lodi in the Capitol Conference standings, what it gained Friday night was perhaps more important.

“Lodi is a perennial power in the state and hats off to them for who they are, but I think we opened some eyes (Friday night),” head coach Derek Diehl said after the Trojans lost a heartbreaker 37-36 after they were denied a two-point conversion with 24.8 seconds remaining.

