Fogel
Beloit Turner QB Sean Fogel is chased by Columbus defenders' Jefferson Mobry (3) and Malani Aragon (16) during the Trojans' loss on Friday night 

 Jimmy Oswald/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT—On the third play from scrimmage, senior quarterback Sean Fogel missed an open pass to Connor Hughes that landed in the arms of a Columbus defender for a Beloit Turner turnover.

On the very next play, Columbus junior running back Colton Brunell sprinted into the end zone untouched for a 34-yard touchdown, putting the Cardinals in front less than two minutes into the game. 

