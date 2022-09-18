BELOIT—On the third play from scrimmage, senior quarterback Sean Fogel missed an open pass to Connor Hughes that landed in the arms of a Columbus defender for a Beloit Turner turnover.
On the very next play, Columbus junior running back Colton Brunell sprinted into the end zone untouched for a 34-yard touchdown, putting the Cardinals in front less than two minutes into the game.
That sequence set the tone for a long night for the Trojans (3-2, 1-2), who fell to the undefeated Cardinals 53-14 on Friday night.
“We didn’t prepare to lose this week,” head coach Derek Diehl said. “We prepared to win. But, they are the No. 2 team in the state for a reason, and they're well coached. They’re disciplined, strong and fast.”
The Cardinals went undefeated through the regular season last year before losing in Level 4 of the playoffs, and they are almost certainly the strongest team in the Capitol Conference.
Columbus scored on all six of its possessions in the first half while keeping Turner, which had averaged around 38 points per game coming into this game, off the board completely.
“Colton Brunell is a great runner,” senior Brent Hoppe said. “They have a big, strong line. They obviously lift every single day, and no one misses it. They’re a hard team.”
Brunell isn’t just a great runner, he is one of the best in Wisconsin. He rushed for 2,221 yards and 31 touchdowns last season. On Friday night, he continuously shredded Turner’s defense as he rushed eight times for 142 yards and a touchdown.
“It’s difficult to stop a guy like him,” Hoppe said. “It's pretty hard when you think you have him in the hole, and then he cuts back and he's gone.”
Mallani Aragon rushed three times for 70 yards, including a 62-yard scoring run, as Columbus ran for 278 yards.
Diehl credited the Cardinals with having a good offensive line, which made it hard for the Trojans to contain their run game.
“Brunell is a really good runner,” Diehl said. “But he doesn’t get touched for five or six yards, against most teams he rarely gets touched inside the box. Offensively they are tuned in, strong and physical. They have two linemen already on the all-state watch list.”
Columbus attacked from all angles as senior QB Nathan Cotter threw for 249 yards and four touchdowns. Braxton Nachreiner had two catches, both touchdowns, for 86 yards and Oliver Setz had two receptions, both TDs, for 76 yards.
“Any time that you have a run game that's top in the state,” Diehl said. “And you have the top running back in the state, realistically you can do whatever you want to do. The run game always dictates high school football.”
A 78-yard touchdown to Nachreiner and a 68-yard score to Setz helped the Cardinals build a 40-0 lead by halftime.
“We came out fired up,” Hoppe said. “They came out early firing, but we won the second half. We wanted to score in each quarter in the second half to turn it around. We brought the energy towards the end.”
Sutherland grabbed two touchdown receptions, 33 and 25 yards respectively, in the second half as he led the team with six catches with six catches for 124 yards.
“He is incredible,” Hoppe said. “He’s one of the hardest workers at practice, and he’s one of the best wide receivers in the state. Our receiving corps is one of the best in the state.”
Columbus’ defense brought pressure against Beloit for much of the night, forcing erratic throws from Fogel and holding running back Jayce Kurth to 49 yards.
“Games are dictated in the trenches, whether you’re passing or running,” Diehl said. “We struggled to run the ball tonight against them, and when you're playing pass as your primary and you're not balanced, they can play the pass as well.”
Diehl said he expects his team to bounce back from two-straight losses to two of the best teams in the conference after they lost to Lodi 37-36 last Friday.
“These losses can’t define us for the whole season,” he said. “We're going to play some other teams that are not in the top ten in the state rankings. We need to put these two losses behind us and know that these are the two toughest teams we’re going to see.”
• BOXSCORE:
Columbus 53, Beloit Turner 14
Columbus…20 20 6 7—53
B. Turner…0 0 7 7—14
Columbus—Brunell, 34, run (Aragon kick)
Columbus—Nachreiner, 78, pass from Cotter (Aragon kick)
Columbus—Cotter, 24, run (kick missed)
Columbus—Nachreiner, 8, pass from Cotter (Aragon kick)
Columbus—Aragon, 62, run (Aragon kick)
Columbus—Setz, 68, pass from Cotter (kick missed)
Columbus—Setz, 8, pass from Cotter (kick blocked)
Turner—Sutherland, 33, pass from Fogel (Erickson kick)
Columbus—Ott, 1, run (Aragon kick)
Turner—Sutherland, 25, pass from Fogel (Erickson kick)
TEAM STATS: First downs: Columbus, 12 Turner 11. Rushing: Col 23-278, BT 22-47. Passing: Col 249, BT 262. Passes: Col 10-9-0, BT 33-16-1. Punts: Col 1-35.0, BT 4-23.3. Fumbles: Col 2-0, BT 0-0. Penalties: Col 6-60, BT 1-15.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS: Rushing: Col, Brunell 8-142, Aragon 3-70. BT, Kurth 21-49 Passing: Cotter 10-9-0, 249. BT, Fogel 33-161, 262. Receiving: Col, Nachreiner 2-86, Setz 2-76. BT, Sutherland 6-124, Lauterbach 3-87.