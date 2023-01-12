BELOIT—It seemed like no matter what the Beloit Turner boys basketball team’s defense threw at McFarland, the Spartans always had an answer.
Loading the paint with defenders to block any driving lanes? Buckets. Using their tall frames to try and block a three-pointer? Buckets. Forcing turnovers and missed shots? More buckets.
And round one between the No. 1 and No. 2 team in the Rock Valley Conference ended in McFarland’s (8-2, 8-0 RVC) favor as the Spartans took down the Trojans (10-2, 6-2) 73-59 Thursday night.
“They caught us on an off night,” senior Will Lauterbach said. “They’re a strong team, seemed like they were a bit more physical than us. I feel like hopefully next time will be different.”
The Trojans fall into a second-place tie with Edgerton following the loss.
Turner’s stout defense came into the game only allowing an average of about 56 points per game. But McFarland’s strong, aggressive players often managed to penetrate that group.
“McFarland did a really nice job making the extra pass and finding open guys,” head coach Ken Watkins said. “They were really tough to guard in zone, you have to worry about the shooters, and in man-to-man, they were getting pretty deep in the lane. When we would help too much, they were finding the open guy for layups or kick outs for threes.”
It looked like a true battle between the top teams in the RVC as both teams seemed to match each other bucket for bucket.
Midway through the first half, the Spartans held a slim 25-24 lead.
“We were able to get into the paint,” Watkins said. “And then once we got into the paint, we finished it fairly well. Zay Howard did a good job getting in the paint. But we needed more cutters, especially behind the zone.”
But once the Trojans’ offense was a little cold, the Spartans took full advantage, getting several hard-fought layups in the paint and making it 40-30 going into halftime.
“We got caught standing and watching from the perimeter too much,” Watkins said. “And the result was too many possessions where we were one and done on shots.”
Turner was often outmatched on the boards, leading to several second-chance points.
“McFarland is a very strong team,” Lauterbach said. “Obviously been in the weight room a long time. They’re a hard team to rebound against, for sure.”
The Spartans used the same formula to steadily keep ahead in the second half: make your shots and win the boards.
Turner tried turning to the perimeter to catch up but only made one trey all night.
Still, the Trojans never looked fully out of it. A Tyler Sutherland three made it 63-54 with just a few minutes left, but the Trojans ran out of time for a comeback.
Lauterbach was the only Turner player to score into the double-digits as he poured on 20 points while also forcing several turnovers on defense.
“Will finished really well around the basket,” Watkins said. “And his scoring was what kept us in it. It was hard to take him out of the game. He plays hard. He had high energy offensively.”