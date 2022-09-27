BELOIT—Beloit Turner junior Lane Sherrod has a lot working against her as a member of the girls volleyball team.
For starters not only is it her first season on the varsity squad, she didn’t play volleyball at all last year because she felt like she “didn’t deserve a spot on the team.”
Sherrod also suffers from “really bad” asthma, which can give her issues during long stints on the court.
You wouldn’t know any of that was going on behind the scenes if you watched her perform on the court during the Trojans’ (4-10, 1-5 Rock Valley) 3-1 loss to Evansville (8-6, 4-2) on Tuesday night.
“She’s a huge presence in the middle,” head coach Kasey Quinn said. “It’s not just the blocking, which she’s picking up really well, the attacking is getting much more consistent. Her big play potential gets everybody fired up. The team rallies around her, and we’ve needed that.”
Sherrod was a brick wall up on the net, forcing errant attacks and tallying up three blocks. She also provided numerous kills via tips while also tacking on some more aggressive swings.
Sherrod has had to adjust to the intensity level of varsity play.
“When we get points, I don’t even worry about not being able to breathe.” she said with a laugh. “But I love the intensity. It’s really scary facing hard-hitting teams, and it’s a lot to deal with up there.”
Quinn added that Sherrod is really athletic.
“She’s quick,” he said. “And she anticipates very well. She has a good sense of where she’s at on the court, and she reaches up and gets right in the way.”
Turner and Evansville were evenly matched through much of the first set, the two were tied at 10 at one point, but the Blue Devils went on a 10-4 run on their way to a 25-18 win.
The Trojans held a slim lead for much of the second set, and they pulled away near the end with the help of several strong kills from junior Nevayah House to win it 25-19.
“Nevayah works so hard 24/7,” Sherrod said. “Every one of her balls is at the 10-foot line, maybe a little farther. She keeps the energy up, and she’s going to go far in her volleyball career.”
The Blue Devils controlled the entirety of set three, which they won 25-10, but Turner kept it close for the majority of set four. Evansville led 20-18 before it went on a 5-2 run to win the match.
Senior Ryleigh Rose led the team with eight kills, and several of them came in the Trojans’ win in the second set.
“She does it quietly,” Quinn said. “They’re not big, booming kills, but she puts them in the right place. She’s a clever hitter, and she might be underappreciated in that regard.”
Cacee Carl led the team in assists (28) and aces (two).
Quinn praised his defense for making several nice digs and stops against the hard-hitting Blue Devils, helping the Trojans build several nice rallies throughout the match.
“Liz DeZwarte and Maddox Carl back there were amazing tonight,” he said. “Things don’t find the floor when they are on the court. They have kept us in more matches and more sets than anybody else on this team.”
Sherrod commended her team for the fight they have shown throughout the match and the season.
“It’s just like we always tell each other, ‘We have nothing to lose,’ because we really don’t,” she said. “If we lose, we have another game coming up. We know what we’re capable of.”
• Brodhead swept visiting East Troy 3-0 (25-16m 25-20, 25-17) by dominating at the net. Abbie Dix led the way with 14 kills, three blocks, eight digs and three aces. Kirsten Fish chipped in 11 kills.
• Big Foot hosted Edgerton in an RVC match and lost 1-3 (13-25, 15-25, 25-19, 14-25).
The Chiefs were led by Sydney Wilson with 14 kills, three aces and a block. Lily Wolf had 40 assists and Oli Pateck collected 25 digs.
Edgerton got 30 assists from Jillian Scharlau and 14 kills from Shannon Rusch.
“Edgerton’s serves really had us struggling to get in a rhythm, especially in the first two sets,” Big Foot head coach Chad Roehl said. “We finally started to find our footing in the middle of the third set, but unfortunately could not keep that momentum into the fourth set. On our team, Sydney Wilson played very well and did a very nice job leading our team offensively. Although the stat line doesn’t show it, Ciara Connelly also did a very nice job stepping up when one of our middles had to leave the game due to an illness.”
• GIRLS GOLF: Beloit Memorial junior Sarah Ramsden advanced to the WIAA Division 1 Janesville Parker Section on Monday after posting the top individual score at Tuesday’s Elkhorn Regional.
Ramsden had the third best score overall and was one of only three golfers out of 36 to break 80 on a cold, windy day. Ramsden shot 79 to trail only Milton’s Hannah Dunk (73) and Janesville Craig’s Mya Nicholson (75).
Craig won the team title with 372 strokes, followed by Kettle Moraine (374), Mukowonago (379), Milton (383), Janesville Parker (402), Fort Atkinson (430) and Elkhorn (445).