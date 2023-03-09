JANESVILLE—Beloit Turner head coach Ken Watkins can appreciate the high-level of boys basketball that took place in the WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal showdown against Edgewood.
Heck, he can even live with the fact that his second-seeded Trojans ended up on the wrong end of things.
But Watkins said the most difficult part of falling to No. 1-seeded Crusaders 76-62 on Thursday night at Janesville Craig High school was saying goodbye to what he called “One heck of a group” of seniors.
“We played really well,” Watkins said. “It was just two really good teams going back and forth. Our guys played really hard and really tried to execute our game plan.”
Seniors like Will Lauterbach, Konner Giddley, Avonte’ Repta, Tyler Sutherland and Brent Hoppe were key parts of a hot-shooting offense and a stingy defense that led Turner (23-4) to a regional championship.
“They were a great group before I ever got my hand on them,” Watkins said. “All the credit goes to the parents and the youth coaches that they had. It’s groups that are used to success growing up that end up being your best teams.”
The Trojans’ offense looked as strong as ever out the gate. Several different players found hard-earned points in the paint against a tall and strong Edgewood defense.
“We did a really nice job pushing the ball,” Watkins said. “We were able to attack a bit in transition. Our guys did a nice job of moving the ball, getting the defense moving and then attacking.”
But the Crusaders seemed to match Turner basket for basket, and when the Trojans would go on a run, an Edgewood player would hit a clutch trey.
“They made a couple of tough threes,” Watkins said. “They didn’t have many wide open threes, they were contested for the most part. Edgewood just had answers.”
The largest lead of the tight first half was when Turner jumped out to a 4-0 lead, and Edgewood (18-9) held a slim 34-33 advantage at halftime.
The Crusaders started to build a lead, hitting some layups and limiting the Trojans’ offense to make it 41-35 early.
“They were really stopping our fastbreak,” junior Zay Howard said. “So, we had to play a half-court offense. We like to try to push it and keep going.”
Howard hit some tough buckets from under the rim and sunk a trey to tie it back up at 45.
That became a familiar sight in the second half; Edgewood would start to pull away and Howard, who had 15 second-half points, would make a basket to get Turner back in it.
“I just shot it with confidence,” Howard said. “I found my shot and just kept going, just kept pushing it. My teammates were hitting me, making the right play. They trusted me and I trusted them.”
Late in the second half, Giddley stole the ball and hit a layup to pull Turner within two points.
But the Crusaders hit another three to make it 62-57, and an 11-3 run all but ended Turner’s season.
“We panicked and rushed some possessions a little” Watkins said. “But, it was hard to fault any of the shots that our guys took because they were shots that they've made all year.”
Howard finished with a game-high 21 points with three treys.
“I think he’s the best point guard that operates in the southern part of the state,” Watkins said. “And against really good competition, it showed. He’s a guy that can go off for 20 points at any time.”
Junior Tyshawn Teague-Johnson finished with 14 points while Giddley had 12. Al Deang finished with a team-high 18 points for Edgewood.
The Crusaders will play second-seeded Lakeside Lutheran in the sectional finals on Saturday night at Oregon High School.
EDGEWOOD 76, B. TURNER 62
Edgewood…34 42 — 76
B. Turner…..33 29 — 62
EDGEWOOD (fg ft-fta pts) — Lamb 4 0-0 11, Jimenez 6 0-0 16, Kraske 1 3-4 5, Dobrinsky 2 0-1 5, Deang 6 6-6 18, Shulla Cose 8 0-0 17, Haering 2 0-1 4. Totals: 29 9-12 76.
BELOIT TURNER (fg ft-fta pts) — Howard 9 0-0 21, Giddley 4 4-4 12, Teague-Johnson 4 5-8 14, Lauterbach 2 0-0 4, Hoppe 1 0-0 2, Repta 4 0-0 9. Totals: 24 9-12 62.
3-pointers: Edge 9 (Lamb 3, Jimenez 4, Dobrinsky, Shulla Cose), BT 5 (Howard 3, Teague-Johnson, Repta). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: Edge 11, BT 12.