Beloit Turner center fielder Jayden Pozzani dives for a drive hit by Freedom's Kierstin Kriewaldt in the third inning of Friday's WIAA Division 2 State Tournament semifinal game at Goodman Diamond. The ball fell in for a two-run double in the Trojans' 2-1 loss.
Beloit Turner shortstop Kamdyn Davis spears a pop up in shallow left field as Sammi Schleis, left, comes up to back her up. The Trojans fell to Freedom 2-1 in a WIAA Division 2 State Tournament semifinal at Goodman Diamond in Madison Friday.
Beloit Turner shortstop Kamdyn Davis prepares to put a late tag on Freedom's Rylie Murphy (9) as she steals second base during Friday's WIAA Division 2 State Tournament semifinal at Goodman Diamond in Madison.
MADISION, Wis. — The 2023 Beloit Turner softball team won’t be remembered for reaching their ultimate goal, a state championship, but head coach Brian Maxwell says it should be remembered for making the ultimate effort.
“I am so proud of these girls to go on this journey because it is really special,” Maxwell said after the third-seeded Trojans (22-3) suffered a 2-1 loss to defending WIAA Division 2 state champion Freedom (26-2) in a semifinal game at Goodman Diamond Friday night.