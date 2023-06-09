MADISION, Wis. — The 2023 Beloit Turner softball team won’t be remembered for reaching their ultimate goal, a state championship, but head coach Brian Maxwell says it should be remembered for making the ultimate effort.

“I am so proud of these girls to go on this journey because it is really special,” Maxwell said after the third-seeded Trojans (22-3) suffered a 2-1 loss to defending WIAA Division 2 state champion Freedom (26-2) in a semifinal game at Goodman Diamond Friday night.

