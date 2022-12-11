WHITEWATER, Wis.—Justin Teague and Nathan Pozzani captured titles and Beloit Turner’s wrestling team finished a strong third place in the Whitewater Invitational on Saturday.
Teague improved to 13-0 at 138 pounds with five straight pins. In his title match, he pinned Janesville Craig’s Landon Colson in 3:47.
At 145, Pozzani (12-1) also posted five straight pins, including Mason Perez of Burlington in 1:52 in the finals.
Turner also collected a second from Zack Ries (11-2 at 132) and third places from Brayden Ward (120) and Tony Hamilton (285), fourths from Sydney Andrews (126), Eric Halon (170), Kooper Huffman (182), Hunter Griinke (195) and Kyle Larson (220) and an eighth from Elijah Dever (152).
The Trojans finished with 212 points for third in the 12-team meet behind Burlington (293.5) and Riverdale (226). Beloit Memorial was ninth (77.5).
The Purple Knights’ Owen West finished second with three pins and a tech fall. Beloit also collected a third from Mighel Martinez (106), a fifth from Alex Thiering (113), a seventh from Kadler Dahiti (285) and an eighth from Andrews Mora (132).
• WAUNAKEE INVITATIONAL: Clinton finished second at the Waunakee Invitational on Saturday with 218 points, edging out Waukesha South (215.5). Host Waunakee finished first with 372 points.
Clinton was led by D’Angelo Vernon, who finished second at 132 pounds. Brayden Collins (113) and Kameron Christiansen (182) both finished fourth. Cody Sullivan (160) and Van Jensen (285) both finished fifth. Owen Harwick (126) and Gage Brown (170) both finished sixth.
• RAIDER SCRAMBLE: Brodhead-Juda collected titles from Marcus McIntyre (145), Clayton Elliott (182) and Emmitt Allen (220) and finished fourth in the eight-team meet with 142.5 points.
McIntyre was 5-0, recording four pins and a forfeit. In the finals he pinned Evansville’s Max Kaether in 3:22. Elliott had three pins and a major decision. In the finals he pinned Monroe’s Kabian Ramos in 37 seconds. Allen won by a 16-0 technical fall over Tucker Peterson of Evansville in the title match.
The Cardinals got a second from Joe Lohmar (138), thirds from Jameson Wallin (132), Karson Miller (170), Chase Wilhite (195) and Landon King (285) and a fifth from Charlie Weiss (160).
Evansville won the team title with 241.5 points, followed by Belleville/Monticello/New Glarus (223.5), Dodgeville (144) and the Cardinals. Monroe (130.5) was fifth followed by Deerfield (43), the Beloit Lincoln Academy (18) and Marquette University (0).
The Lincoln Academy got a third from Fabio Tapia (106) and seventh from Sebastian Bayona (138).
• PARKVIEW/ALBANY HOLIDUALS: Parkview/Albany won three dual meets: 60-6 over Oakfield, 33-30 over Big Foot/Williams Bay and 36-30 over North Fond du Lac/St. Mary’s.
Sam Schwengels (195) and Wesley Egan (220) led the Vikings. Schwengels and Egan both collected two pins and a forfeit victory.
Big Foot/Williams Bay downed Oakfield 54-6 and beat Princeton/Green Lake 48-18. Aaron Rowland went 3-0 at 152 with three pins. Chase Rodriguez (120) and Erik Colin (126) both were 3-0, each with two pins and a forfeit win.
• GIRLS: Haleigh Winke placed second at 165 pounds to give Turner its highest finish in the all-girls competition of the Waunakee Invitational. Winke won two matches by pins to reach the championship match where she was pinned by Gracyn Heine of Fort Atkinson.
The Trojans also picked up a third from Bailyn Dunham at 100 pounds. She was 2-2 with both wins and both losses by pins.
Turner also got a fifth from Sydney Cook (114) sixths by Mady Lucero (120), Emily Wyss (126) and D. Terrell (152) and eighth from Addison Potter (152).
Turner finished fifth in the 29-team meet with 179 points. Badger was first with 230, followed by Oregon (228.5), Menasha (205.5), Muskego (202.5) and Turner. Clinton was ninth with 105.
The Cougars collected a third place from Kaylin Wisniewski at 107, a fourth from MacKensie Hendricks (120), a sixth from Alyvia Hartwig (145) and a seventh from Riley Edwards (152).
Beloit Memorial had two girls place at 145. Janet Arbaca-Cosme was fourth and Andrea Aleman was seventh.