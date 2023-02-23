BDN_230224_Turnergirls
Buy Now

Turner’s state-bound cheerleaders include, bottom (L-R): Abigail Tahtinen, Satine Thomas, Brijit Mosher, Bethini Mosher. Top (L-R): Emily Nichols, Layla Potter, Isabella Lockwood, Makena Whitt, Emma Staack.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

BELOIT—Two minutes and 30 seconds.

That’s the short amount of time that the Beloit Turner cheerleading team has to go all out, pushing their bodies to the extreme to pull off their routine, showing off dances and stunts to impress the judges at competitions.

Recommended for you