BELOIT—Two minutes and 30 seconds.
That’s the short amount of time that the Beloit Turner cheerleading team has to go all out, pushing their bodies to the extreme to pull off their routine, showing off dances and stunts to impress the judges at competitions.
And the Trojans have found a way to execute these performances quite well as a fourth-place finish at the WACPC preliminary round hosted by Oregon High School helped propel them to the WACPC Cheer State Championships at Oshkosh Arena on Saturday.
“This is the smallest team I’ve coached as far as competition teams go,” head coach Kayla McLain said. “But there is truly a benefit to that. The girls have been together since they made the team back in May, and they have more of a family bond.”
Turner competes with eight girls in the non-tumble small division. Teams with 12 or less girls compete in the smaller division and can choose to include tumble passes in their routine, such as back handsprings. If they do not, they are placed in the non-tumble divisions.
“We do have some girls with experience tumbling,” McLain said. “But we don’t have full-team tumbling. We’re working towards that, but we just aren’t there yet.”
The success of the Trojans is more impressive when you factor in the fact that the squad only has one senior and one junior, the other six are freshman and sophomores.
“It has really benefited us,” McLain said. “We’re going to miss our senior tremendously, but I also feel that placing this high shows that we have a strong base for the program. It’s really going to help us in the future.”
Cheerleading is not a sanctioned sport in Wisconsin, so the Trojans compete through the Wisconsin Association of Cheer/Pom Coaches (WACPC), which is endorsed by the WIAA.
There are two sections to prep cheerleading: sideline and competition. Cheerleaders performing chants and routines on the sidelines of football and basketball games are participating in sideline cheer.
Competition is where you compete at meets and are scored by a panel of judges based on the execution and difficulty of the stunts, the choreography, dances, cheers and jumps. A team has two minutes and 30 seconds to do their routine, which they only get one try at.
With so many individual moving parts on the floor, it can be a difficult process to put together during game time.
“What I put in their routines are things that they can hit on their own,” McLain said. “It’s when you put it all together (that it gets difficult). With this group’s bond, they can really talk each other up and really focus on saying, ‘Hey, we’ve got this like this.’”
Besides the intense bond they share, McLain credits the team’s fitness with making them a strong unit.
“I have girls that are in toning and conditioning,” she said. “I’ve got girls that are multi-sport athletes. They are strong, and they have great body awareness. And they work hard.”
Heading into Oregon, the girls were right to be a little nervous. They had suffered from a few drops and senior Emily Nichols woke up with an illness.
“They were nervous just going through warmups,” McLain said. “Our stunts weren’t hitting super well. But they just laid it all out there and killed their routine. They did what they needed to do.”
This is the first time the Trojans have reached the state finals under McLain, who has been a coach with the program since 2017.
“I’m confident that they will do well,” McLain said. “We get judging feedback on certain areas of our routine that need work. This week, it was mostly cleaning our routine but also putting in harder stunts and doing that safely.”